Mainland China reports 22 new coronavirus cases, including 18 in Xinjiang
China reported 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 22, up from 14 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Thursday. The other three were imported cases. China reported 31 new asymptomatic patients, up from 22 a day earlier. As of Wednesday, mainland China had 83,729 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-07-2020 06:27 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 06:27 IST
China reported 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 22, up from 14 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Thursday. Of the new infections, 18 were in the far western region of Xinjiang and one was from the northeastern Liaoning province, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. The other three were imported cases.
China reported 31 new asymptomatic patients, up from 22 a day earlier. As of Wednesday, mainland China had 83,729 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.
