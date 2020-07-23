Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia, facing 'harsh reality' of pandemic, braces for biggest postwar deficit

Australia's budget is set to plunge into its biggest deficit since World War Two this year as the coronavirus crisis knocks the country into its first recession in three decades and forces policymakers to roll out hundreds of billions of dollars in stimulus. Although Australia has managed the pandemic better than most developed nations, the shattering global impact of the outbreak has left its trade-exposed A$2 trillion ($1.43 trillion) economy grappling with skyrocketing unemployment as many businesses sink in red ink.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 23-07-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 10:32 IST
Australia, facing 'harsh reality' of pandemic, braces for biggest postwar deficit
Representative Image Image Credit: wikipedia

Australia's budget is set to plunge into its biggest deficit since World War Two this year as the coronavirus crisis knocks the country into its first recession in three decades and forces policymakers to roll out hundreds of billions of dollars in stimulus.

Although Australia has managed the pandemic better than most developed nations, the shattering global impact of the outbreak has left its trade-exposed A$2 trillion ($1.43 trillion) economy grappling with skyrocketing unemployment as many businesses sink in red ink. In a special announcement on Thursday, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the budget swung into a massive deficit of A$85.8 billion ($61.3 billion) in the year ended June 2020 compared with an earlier forecast for a surplus.

In a harbinger of worse to come, the shortfall is projected to further widen to A$184.5 billion in 2020-21, the largest since World War Two as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP), mainly owing to government stimulus of around A$289 billion. Despite the largesse, real GDP likely contracted by 7% in the June quarter as the coronavirus-driven lockdowns wreaked havoc on businesses and day-to-day life, sending the economy spiraling into recession for the first time since 1991.

"These harsh numbers reflect the harsh reality we face," Frydenberg told reporters in Canberra. "The economic outlook remains very uncertain." Economic data suggests activity has picked up in the current quarter as anti-virus restrictions have broadly been eased across most of Australia since late May.

However, it will be some time before the economy starts firing on all cylinders, especially as the country's second-most populous state of Victoria is in a lockdown again battling the second wave of infections. "Recent events in Victoria are...a painful reminder of how a setback in combating the virus can impact the speed and the trajectory of our national economic recovery," Frydenberg said.

The lockdown in Victoria is expected to drag on the September quarter GDP by an estimated 0.75%. Australia's benchmark share index edged up following Frydenberg's announcement as investor focus remained on policymakers' response to the pandemic.

It was last up 0.3%, while the Australian dollar held at $0.7137, having climbed 2% so far this week to a 16-month peak at $0.7184. "The economic impact from COVID-19 is so far worse than that of World War Two, but what's more important for markets is retaining momentum in the economy and ensuring the most accommodative business conditions, so that we can keep as many businesses trading through this slump," said AMP Capital Australian Equities Portfolio Manager Dermot Ryan.

SECOND WAVE The Treasurer predicted the unemployment rate would rise further to peak at around 9.25% in the fourth quarter from a 22-year high of 7.4% in June, and stay elevated beyond 2020.

Net debt is expected to be A$488.2 billion, or 24.6% of GDP at 30 June 2020, and jump to A$677.1 billion, or 35.7% of GDP by mid-2021. The dour outlook was unlikely to hurt Australia's 'AAA' rating on its own, S&P said in a statement, though the threat of a downgrade still loomed largely.

"Risks to our rating remain tilted toward the downside as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and government responses on the economy, budget, and financial markets evolve," S&P said. "We believe that second waves of COVID-19 infections could strike other parts of the country, though other states have been effective in containing the spread so far," S&P added.

Australia has been able to contain the virus much better than most of its rich-world peers, so far reporting over 13,300 coronavirus cases, with more than half in Victoria, and 133 deaths. ($1 = 1.4002 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

US taking China-US relationship onto wrong path, says Chinese Embassy

The Chinese Embassy in Washington on Wednesday local time accused the US of taking the relationship between the two countries down a wrong path and said it was time to return to the right direction. If the ChinaUS relationship is a vehicle,...

Sibal, appearing for C P Joshi, refers to SC verdict, says courts can't intervene in disqualification process undertaken by Speaker.

Sibal, appearing for C P Joshi, refers to SC verdict, says courts cant intervene in disqualification process undertaken by Speaker....

Cricket-Bangladesh mull Sri Lanka tour following World Cup postponement

Bangladesh is planning to reschedule their three-test series in Sri Lanka in October following the postponement of this years Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, according to a report. The series was originally scheduled in July-August but had...

DRC: President Felix Tshisekedi announces end of COVID-19 health emergency

In a televised address, the Democratic Republic of Congos President, Felix Tshisekedi has announced an end to the COVID-19 health emergency enforced since 24 March, according to a news report by Radio France Internationale.People in the Dem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020