FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus rose by more than 1,100 for a second day in a row on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, while a World Health Organization expert said the first use of a vaccine cannot be expected until early 2021. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 10:52 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 10:49 IST
U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus rose by more than 1,100 for the second day in a row on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, while a World Health Organization expert said the first use of a vaccine cannot be expected until early 2021.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (purl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.

EUROPE * Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Catalonia was coming under control and she hoped there would be no need for France to close the border.

* The Italian government will approve a new spending package, the third major cash injection since the start of the new coronavirus outbreak in the country, to try to prop up the economy. * Ukraine will let spectators return for soccer matches up to a quarter of stadia capacity after a three-month pause.

AMERICAS * Leading U.S. Senate Republicans and the White House said they had hammered out agreements in principle on portions of a potential coronavirus-response bill.

* China plans to provide a $1 billion loan to make its coronavirus vaccine accessible for countries across Latin America and the Caribbean, the Mexican foreign ministry said. * Brazil and Argentina registered daily records for confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing the total number of cases in Latin America past 4 million.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Australia reported its highest daily number of coronavirus-related deaths in three months on Thursday as new infections continued to climb in its second-most populous state.

* India reported a record jump of 45,720 in coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking its total number of cases to 1.24 million, the health ministry said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Total confirmed cases in Africa have passed 750,000, a Reuters tally of government and World Health Organization data showed. * Israeli lawmakers empowered the government to order anti-coronavirus curbs with limited parliamentary oversight.

* Gazans are thronging beaches and crowding markets filled with holiday sweets and clothes as they prepare to celebrate Eid al-Adha largely free of restrictions. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The U.S. government will pay nearly $2 billion to buy enough of a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc and German biotech BioNTech SE to innoculate 50 million people. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Asian shares slipped on Thursday as investors' worries over rising tensions between Washington and Beijing overcame hopes for more stimulus after the United States ordered the closure of China's consulate in Houston amid accusations of spying. * A steady decline in the dollar has accelerated in recent weeks, as a resurgent coronavirus outbreak in the United States and improving economic prospects abroad sour investors on the currency.

* Australia reported its biggest budget deficit since World War Two as the coronavirus crisis knocks the country into its first recession in three decades. * Taiwan proposed a second supplementary budget for 2020 worth T$210 billion ($7.13 billion) to ease the impact of the outbreak as the trade-reliant economy is expected to slow to a five-year low this year.

(Compiled by Anna Rzhevkina, Sarah Morland, Ramakrishnan M, and Krishna Chandra Eluri; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Subhranshu Sahu and Tomasz Janowski)

