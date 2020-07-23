France to help railway firm SNCF with several billion euros - Le Figaro
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-07-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 12:54 IST

France will help state-owned railway company SNCF survive the coronavirus crisis by providing several billion euros, Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told daily Le Figaro on Thursday.
The government would help the company through a capital hike or an additional debt buy-back, Djebbari also said. "SNCF has no cashflow problem. However, the state will help it by several billion euros," Djebbari said.
Djebbari also said the government would expect in return a "high-level of economic, environmental and social performance" from SNCF. Separately, Djebbari told France Info radio that the state also planned to boost rail freight in the country.
"Rail makes 9% of goods transport, we want to double that to 18% by 2030," he said.