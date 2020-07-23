Left Menu
Development News Edition

France to help railway firm SNCF with several billion euros - Le Figaro

France will help state-owned railway company SNCF survive the coronavirus crisis by providing several billion euros, Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told daily Le Figaro on Thursday. The government would help the company through a capital hike or an additional debt buy-back, Djebbari also said.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-07-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 12:54 IST
France to help railway firm SNCF with several billion euros - Le Figaro
Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter (Jean-Baptiste Djebbari)

France will help state-owned railway company SNCF survive the coronavirus crisis by providing several billion euros, Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told daily Le Figaro on Thursday.

The government would help the company through a capital hike or an additional debt buy-back, Djebbari also said. "SNCF has no cashflow problem. However, the state will help it by several billion euros," Djebbari said.

Djebbari also said the government would expect in return a "high-level of economic, environmental and social performance" from SNCF. Separately, Djebbari told France Info radio that the state also planned to boost rail freight in the country.

"Rail makes 9% of goods transport, we want to double that to 18% by 2030," he said.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

GST e-invoicing for businesses with Rs 500-cr turnover from Oct 1

The government will notify a new GST e-invoice scheme under which businesses with turnover of Rs 500 crore and above will generate all invoices on a centralised government portal starting October 1, an official said on Thursday. Earlier, th...

Hong Kong reports daily record of 118 coronavirus cases

Hong Kong reported 118 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a daily record, including 111 locally transmitted cases, adding to a deluge of new infections that have hit the global financial hub in the past two weeks.Hong Kong extended strict s...

UPDATE 2-Airstrikes in Afghanistan kill 45 civilians and Taliban members -officials

Airstrikes in western Afghanistan killed 45 people, including civilians and Taliban, local officials said on Wednesday.Ali Ahmad Faqir Yar, the governor of Adraskan District in the western Afghanistan province of Herat, said at least eight ...

Residents of Piduguralla in Andhra oppose COVID Care hospital in residential area

The people of Piduguralla in Andhra Pradeshs Guntur district gathered outside the Palnadu Hospital in opposition to its appointment as a COVID-19 dedicated hospital. Prabhakar Rao, Circle Inspector, Piduguralla told ANI that a huge number o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020