Protests in COVID hospital in UP's Shamli over power outage, unhyegenic conditions

Patients at a COVID hospital in Jhinjhana town of Shamli district staged a protest when a senior official was inspecting the facility over complaints of power outage and unhyegenic living conditions

A video had surfaced on social media in which patients at the facility were seen raising the complaints, following which Subdivisional Magistrate Mani Arora was conducting an inspection on Wednesday. As soon as the official reached the centre, the patients started protesting which caused a ruckus

District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said an explanation had been sought from the Health department over the issues raised and warned of strict action against those found responsible.