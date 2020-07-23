U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus rose by more than 1,100 for a second day in a row on Wednesday, a Reuters tally showed, while a World Health Organization expert said the first use of a vaccine cannot be expected until early 2021.

EUROPE * The Italian government approved 25 billion euros ($28.93 billion) of extra spending late on Wednesday, the third major cash injection to support its battered economy.

* Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said on Wednesday a resurgence in cases in Catalonia was coming under control and she hoped there would be no need for France to close the border. * Ukraine will let spectators return for soccer matches up to a quarter of stadia capacity after a three-month pause.

AMERICAS * Leading U.S. Senate Republicans and the White House said they had hammered out agreements in principle on portions of a potential coronavirus-response bill.

* California on Wednesday overtook New York as the worst-hit state for cases, according to a Reuters tally of county data. * China plans to provide a $1 billion loan to make its coronavirus vaccine accessible for countries across Latin America and the Caribbean, the Mexican foreign ministry said.

* Brazil and Argentina registered daily records for confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing the total number of cases in Latin America past 4 million. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Hong Kong reported 118 new cases on Thursday, a daily record, including 111 that were locally transmitted. * Japan's capital has reported 366 new cases, the governor of Tokyo said on Thursday, a new daily record fuelling fears of a second round of infections.

* Australia reported its highest daily number of coronavirus-related deaths in three months as new infections continued to climb in its second most populous state. * India reported a record jump of 45,720 in coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking its total number of cases to 1.24 million, the health ministry said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * South Africa may temporarily ban lenders from blacklisting consumers whose credit records have been hit by the crisis, a consultation document published by the main opposition party showed.

* Total confirmed cases in Africa have passed 750,000, a Reuters tally of government and World Health Organization data showed on Wednesday. * Israeli lawmakers empowered the government to order anti-coronavirus curbs with limited parliamentary oversight.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * A vaccine candidate developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) could be ready for public use by the end of this year, state media reported on Wednesday.

* The U.S. government will pay nearly $2 billion to buy enough of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc and German biotech BioNTech SE to inoculate 50 million people. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* European stocks rose on Thursday as better-than-expected corporate earnings offset worries about rising coronavirus infections and a sharp escalation in tensions between the United States and China. * A temporary basic income for the world's poorest 2.7 billion people in 132 developing countries could slow the spread by allowing them to stay home, a U.N. Development Programme (UNDP) report said.

* Australia reported its biggest budget deficit since World War Two as the coronavirus crisis knocks the country into its first recession in three decades. * Taiwan proposed a second supplementary budget for 2020 worth T$210 billion ($7.13 billion) to ease the impact of the outbreak as the trade-reliant economy is expected to slow to a five-year low this year.

