Hong Kong reports 1-day high of 118 new cases

Hong Kong's coronavirus infections hit a record high on Thursday with 118 new cases. Of those, 111 were locally transmitted while authorities are unable to trace the source of others.

Hong Kong now has a total of 2,250 confirmed cases with 14 deaths. To combat the outbreak, the Hong Kong government has made masks compulsory on public transport and in public indoor areas. Health officials have urged people to stay home as much as possible, especially the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

Social distancing measures have also been tightened in light of the worsening situation, with gatherings of more than four people banned. Businesses such as gyms and amusement parks are also temporarily shuttered, while eateries and restaurants can only operate at a limited capacity.