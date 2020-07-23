Akali MLA, his son test positive for COVID-19

Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, a health official said. His samples were taken on Tuesday after the Batala legislator complained of fever and fatigue, an official said. Lodhinangal was admitted to a private hospital in Amritsar.

His son Mandeep Singh has also contracted the infection, the official said. Lodhinangal was among 12 persons who were infected with coronavirus, said Gurdaspur Civil Surgeon Kishan Chand.

Earlier, state cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and two Congress legislators -- Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal and Dharambir Agnihotri -- had also contracted the infection. Punjab has been seeing a spike in the number of coronavirus cases. The tally stood at 11,739 with 277 deaths as on Thursday.