FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Baghdad International Airport reopened for scheduled commercial flights after months of closure, as Iraq's total number of infections passed 100,000. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Quest Diagnostics Inc said it expects to cut week-long turnaround times for COVID-19 tests by more than half to get to "acceptable" levels by September. * Fitbit and other wearable devices typically linked to exercise are being studied as ways to identify people who are potentially infected with COVID-19 before symptoms appear.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2020 03:20 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 03:20 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The total number of coronavirus cases in the United States passed 4 million on Thursday, while the head of the World Health Organization said that comments by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo questioning his independence were untrue.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.

EUROPE * Face masks should be worn even at home if you are with people you do not live with, an official from Spain's Madrid region said.

* Belgium will tighten COVID-19 containment measures on July 25 after a rise in infections. * Samples of wastewater from the Paris sewage system have been showing traces of the coronavirus since the end of June.

AMERICAS * U.S. President Donald Trump said he would no longer be holding a large gathering in Florida in August to accept the Republican Party's nomination, after a spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

* Bolivia's electoral tribunal said that a presidential election that had been slated for early September would be delayed until Oct. 18. * Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he had lost some relatives to the novel coronavirus.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Tokyo marked one year to go until the Olympics for the second time in a subdued 15-minute ceremony at an empty and dark National Stadium.

* Australia reported its highest daily number of coronavirus-related deaths in three months as new infections continued to climb in its second most populous state. * Kuwait will shorten its nightly curfew and reopen hotels and mosques next week in the latest relaxation of its coronavirus restrictions.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * South Africa witnessed some 17,000 extra deaths from natural causes or 59% more than would normally be expected between early May and mid-July, scientists said, suggesting many more people are dying of COVID-19 than shown in official figures.

* Uganda recorded its first death from the new coronavirus, making it one of the last nations in Africa to report a fatality since the pandemic reached it. * Baghdad International Airport reopened for scheduled commercial flights after months of closure, as Iraq's total number of infections passed 100,000.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Quest Diagnostics Inc said it expects to cut week-long turnaround times for COVID-19 tests by more than half to get to "acceptable" levels by September.

* Fitbit and other wearable devices typically linked to exercise are being studied as ways to identify people who are potentially infected with COVID-19 before symptoms appear. * A hospital in the French city of Lyon is testing patients with a new machine that enables them to breathe into a tube to see whether they have COVID-19 in a matter of seconds.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Brazil's real led Latin American currencies lower on Thursday after record daily increases in coronavirus cases and Argentina left investors scurrying for safety.

* Ireland will hand firms hit by the COVID-19 crisis more generous grants, extend a wage-subsidy scheme and aim to boost domestic tourism with "staycation vouchers". * A divided South African central bank cut interest rates for a fifth time this year on Thursday, trimming them to a record low.

(Compiled by Ramakrishnan M, Linda Pasquini and Anita Kobylinska; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Anil D'Silva)

