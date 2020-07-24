Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rowing-Historic Doggett's Coat and Badge Wager postponed amid pandemic

Organisers of the Doggett's Coat and Badge Wager said on Friday they have had to postpone the annual rowing race along the Thames for just the second time in more than 300 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to postpone the race, which had been scheduled for Sept.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-07-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 14:25 IST
Rowing-Historic Doggett's Coat and Badge Wager postponed amid pandemic
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Organisers of the Doggett's Coat and Badge Wager said on Friday they have had to postpone the annual rowing race along the Thames for just the second time in more than 300 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to postpone the race, which had been scheduled for Sept. 3, was made due to British Rowing's advice against training on the river, while the expected delays in the arrival of boats from manufacturers in China were also a factor.

Organizers said they planned to return in 2021 with two events on March 16 and Sept. 8. Started in 1715 by Thomas Doggett as a competition for young watermen working the Thames, the race was previously interrupted only by World War Two and the 7,400m course is unchanged since its inception.

Competitors start at Tower Bridge and row to Chelsea Pier passing 11 bridges. The 1971 winner Ken Dwan also represented Britain at the Mexico Games in 1968 and in Munich in 1972.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Abt Associates Partners With Bobble AI for SHOPS Plus - an Initiative Funded by USAID to Promote Safe Sexual Practices Among Youth in India

- Bobble AI develops Conversation Media Marketing Solutions addressing normative barriers to contraception, the sexual health needs among youth, and common misconceptions NEW DELHI, July 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- India is the second-most popu...

Singapore reports 277 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 277 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, mostly foreign workers living in dormitories, taking the nationwide tally to 49,375, the health ministry said. The new cases include five from the community- two Singaporeans citizens or ...

US-China conflict to impair global trade which is vital for India's re-opening: Raghuram Rajan

As the US presidential election draws near, the conflict between America and China will escalate, impairing global trade which is extremely important for emerging markets like India and Brazil that are re-opening amidst COVID-19 pandemic, a...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares retreat on rise in Sino-US tensions

Global shares skidded further from five-month peaks on Friday as a bounce-back in European business activity did little to ease the jitters surrounding Sino-U.S. tensions, while gold approached a record high. The mood darkened after Beijing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020