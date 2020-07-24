Drop in UK COVID infections has levelled off, statisticians say

Drop in UK COVID infections has levelled off, statisticians sayReuters | London | Updated: 24-07-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 16:48 IST
The number of people in Britain infected with COVID-19 has stopped falling, and now stands at around one in 2,000 people who are not in hospitals or care homes, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.
"Despite decreases in the level of COVID-19 infection from mid-May to mid-June this has slowed in recent weeks and has now leveled off. As the Government relaxes lockdown measures, we are closely monitoring these results for any changes," ONS statistician Heather Bovill said.
The data is primarily based on 114,674 swab tests conducted in the six weeks running up to July 19.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Britain
- Office for National Statistics
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa may have contributed to COVID-19 spike -health official
UN chief highlights need for decent jobs to fuel COVID-19 recovery
Reggae classic ‘One Love’ re-issued to help children upended by COVID crisis
BJP demands Telangana govt to act against hospitals fleecing COVID-19 patients
659 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan