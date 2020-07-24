Left Menu
Italy imposes quarantine on travellers from Romania, Bulgaria

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 24-07-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 20:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Friday said he had signed a quarantine order for people who have been in Romania and Bulgaria in the last 14 days, in a move aimed at preventing the importation of COVID-19 cases from outside the country.

"The virus is not defeated and continues to circulate. For this reason we still need to be careful," Speranza wrote on Facebook.

Italy, one of the European countries worst-affected by the novel coronavirus, had already banned entry to people coming from 16 countries including hard-hit Brazil.

