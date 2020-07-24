Doctor, who looked after admn at private hospital, succumbs to COVID-19

A 72-year-old doctor, who used to handle administration at a private hospital here, has succumbed to COVID-19, hospital sources said on Friday. The doctor had tested positive for the virus about 20 days ago and remained hospitalized since then, they said.

He died on Thursday night. The doctor had comorbidities, including diabetes and blood pressure, the sources added.

In June, a 70-year-old doctor died due to COVID-19 at a hospital here.