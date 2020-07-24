Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top drug regulator CDSCO suspends import license of Mumbai-based firm for its COVID-19 test kit

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has suspended the import license of Mumbai-based company--Transasia Bio-Medicals which is providing COVID-19 IgG ELISA kit.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 23:25 IST
Top drug regulator CDSCO suspends import license of Mumbai-based firm for its COVID-19 test kit
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has suspended the import license of Mumbai-based company--Transasia Bio-Medicals which is providing COVID-19 IgG ELISA kit. The move comes when the USFDA removed the manufacturer from their list of the product of serology test kits for COVID- 2019.

On July 17, the company was issued a show-cause notice from the top drug regulator asking why its import licence shall not be cancelled since the rapid diagnostic kit of the manufacturer has been removed by USFDA with the direction that it should not be distributed from the list of the product of serology test kits for coronavirus disease. "And whereas your response to the show-cause notice has not been found satisfactory with respect to removal of said kit, by USFDA from their list mentioning not to distribute. However, it has been mentioned by you to not to cancel your said import for the above product," stated the order, a copy of which is with ANI.

"Therefore in the public interest, your import license for the above product becomes inoperative and stands suspended, till further orders," the order read. Further, the DCGI directed that no batches of the said diagnostic kit shall be imported for sale/stock/distribution or sold or offered for sale, the order stated.

Confirming the development to ANI, a senior government at CDSCO informed that similar action against 19 more firms for their respective COVID19 test kits. (ANI)

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Goldman Sachs, Malaysia agree to $3.9 billion settlement over 1MDB

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha Guv cancels 'At Home' function on Independence Day

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal will not host the At Home function at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Independence Day this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken to avoid a gathering in the wake of the pandemic, Raj Bhavan...

Floods claim 10 lives in Bihar, nearly 1 million people affected in 10 districts

The floods in Bihar claimed at least 10 lives till Friday and hit as many districts in the northern parts of the state, leaving nearly one million affected by the deluge, the states disaster management department said. Heavy rainfalls cause...

US STOCKS-Wall Street slides as Intel dives, earnings and pandemic weigh

Wall Street retreated on Friday as weak earnings sparked a pre-weekend selloff that was also fed by surging coronavirus cases and geopolitical uncertainties. For the second day in a row, the tech sector weighed heaviest on all three major U...

White House: children should go back to school even if studies show they spread coronavirus

Children still should go back to school even if it turns out that they are transmitting the deadly novel coronavirus that has claimed more than 140,000 U.S. lives, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday.President Donald...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020