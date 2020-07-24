Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID SCIENCE-Scientists find exquisitely potent antibodies; a blood test may identify who needs steroids

"Our findings suggest that babies born to mothers with COVID-19 infection can still benefit from these safely, if appropriate infection control measures are followed." (https://bit.ly/39oUCQk) Blood test may identify COVID-19 patients who need steroids A blood test may help identify coronavirus patients who would benefit from steroids early in their illness, researchers said, after a gold-standard trial published last week showed dexamethasone reduced deaths in COVID-19 patients who needed oxygen or mechanical ventilation.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 23:54 IST
COVID SCIENCE-Scientists find exquisitely potent antibodies; a blood test may identify who needs steroids
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

"Exquisitely" potent coronavirus antibodies found Scientists have found 19 potent antibodies that "neutralize" the new coronavirus, including nine that exhibit "exquisite potency," according to a study published in Nature. Compared to previously isolated antibodies, some of the new ones can target different regions of the so-called spike that protrudes from the surface of the virus and helps it infect cells. "Finding antibodies directed to different regions of the spike allows for more/better possibility of forming antibody cocktails to attach the virus and to avoid viral resistance," Dr. David Ho, Director of the Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center at Columbia University, told Reuters. Furthermore, the newly found antibodies can be easily generated by the immune system, and potentially be used both to treat and prevent infection, he added. "An antibody cocktail could be administered to infected patients early in the course of infection, especially if they are elderly or have underlying chronic conditions," Ho said, citing nursing home residents as an example. "These folks generally do not mount a robust immune response to vaccines, hence antibodies might be an ideal approach." (https://go.nature.com/2ZXZLeU)

With precautions, newborns can stay with infected mothers A study of 120 babies born to mothers with COVID-19 found no cases of virus transmission during childbirth or after two weeks of breastfeeding and skin-to-skin contact, bolstering the case for newborns to stay with their mothers as long as safety precautions are observed. Early in the pandemic, some experts advised infected mothers to be temporarily separated from their newborns, but more recently the World Health Organization and the American Academy of Pediatrics have said breastfeeding and room-sharing can be safe with appropriate precautions. In the new study, published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health on Thursday, the babies were kept in enclosed cribs except during feeding, and mothers wore surgical masks and followed frequent hand and breast washing procedures. "We know that skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding are important both for mother-infant bonding and for long-term child health," co-author Dr. Patricia DeLaMora of Weill Cornell Medicine-New York Presbyterian said in a news release. "Our findings suggest that babies born to mothers with COVID-19 infection can still benefit from these safely, if appropriate infection control measures are followed." (https://bit.ly/39oUCQk)

Blood test may identify COVID-19 patients who need steroids A blood test may help identify coronavirus patients who would benefit from steroids early in their illness, researchers said, after a gold-standard trial published last week showed dexamethasone reduced deaths in COVID-19 patients who needed oxygen or mechanical ventilation. In a report in the Journal of Hospital Medicine on Wednesday, doctors said two other widely available steroid drugs are also helpful. They studied more than 1,800 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, including 140 who were treated in the first 48 hours with dexamethasone, prednisone, or methylprednisolone. Overall, the steroids did not appear to reduce rates of mechanical ventilation or death. However, early steroid treatments in patients with high levels of C-reactive protein (CRP) in their blood - indicating high levels of inflammation - reduced the chance of mechanical ventilation by 80% and the risk of death by 77%. Using CRP levels to identify COVID-19 patients who might benefit from steroids is a potentially good idea, the doctors say. But to prove that, and also to see whether different steroids might yield different results, a randomized controlled trial is needed. (https://bit.ly/3jAORUv)

COVID-19 viral loads similar in kids and adults Children and adults who had been ill with COVID-19 for a few days had similar amounts of the virus in their noses and throats, according to a study posted on medRxiv in advance of peer review. Coronavirus infections are less common and generally milder in children, but their role as COVID-19 carriers is as yet unclear. "Overall, we cannot tell if children are as likely to infect others as adults, but at least from the amount of virus that is found in their upper respiratory tract, biologically it would be possible that they can infect others," said study leader Dr. Isabella Eckerle of the Geneva Centre for Emerging Viral Diseases. She noted that the amount of virus is only one factor among many that contribute to infectiousness, and the study only included sick children, whereas many infected children have no symptoms. (https://bit.ly/2OQ06dz)

Open https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/yxmvjqywprz/index.html in an external browser for a Reuters graphic on vaccines and treatments in development.

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Goldman Sachs, Malaysia agree to $3.9 billion settlement over 1MDB

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson says maybe he could have managed pandemic differently

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been criticised for acting too slowly in the COVID-19 pandemic, said on Friday there may have been things he could have done differently.He has pledged to hold an inquiry into his handling of th...

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 284,000

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Friday, with the total rising by 284,196 in 24 hours.Deaths rose by 9,753, the biggest one-day increase since a record high of 9,797 deaths on April 30....

Odisha Guv cancels 'At Home' function on Independence Day

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal will not host the At Home function at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Independence Day this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken to avoid a gathering in the wake of the pandemic, Raj Bhavan...

Floods claim 10 lives in Bihar, nearly 1 million people affected in 10 districts

The floods in Bihar claimed at least 10 lives till Friday and hit as many districts in the northern parts of the state, leaving nearly one million affected by the deluge, the states disaster management department said. Heavy rainfalls cause...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020