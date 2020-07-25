Bengaluru's MS Ramaiah hospital to reserve 500 beds for COVID-19 patients

Five hundred beds will be reserved for COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru's MS Ramaiah Hospital, the hospital officials assured Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan on Saturday. He also inspected the COVID-19 wards at the hospital through CCTV cameras from the boardroom during a meeting with hospital officials today.

Srinivasamoorthy, CEO of the Ramaiah Medical College and Hospital, said that 340 beds are already ready for use, from the 500 beds which will be reserved for coronavirus patients. Ashwathnarayan promised to provide 10 ventilators and 10 dialysis machines to the hospital.

The hospital administration also sought the supply of certain medicines, to which the deputy chief minister assured he would get the required medicines to the hospital. (ANI)