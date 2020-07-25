85 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, 101 in Ghaziabad

The COVID-19 tally in Ghaziabad on Saturday reached 4,541 with 101 more people testing positive for the infection, while 85 new patients pushed the number of coronavirus cases in adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar to 4,637, official data showed. Since Friday, 96 patients got discharged in Ghaziabad after treatment, while the number of recoveries in Gautam Buddh Nagar stood at 81, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar was 913 and 897, respectively, the data showed. So far, 3,700 people have got discharged after treatment for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while the figures for Ghaziabad stood at 3,564, the data showed.

Ghaziabad's death toll stands at 64 while that of Gautam Buddh Nagar was 40, with a mortality rate of 1.40 percent and 0.86 percent, respectively, among coronavirus positive patients, according to official statistics. The recovery rate of patients in Ghaziabad on Saturday was 78.48 percent and 79.79 percent in Gautam Buddh Nagar, it added.

In UP, Lucknow (3,337) currently has the highest number of active cases followed by Kanpur Nagar (1,662), Varanasi (1,188), Jhansi (953), Ghaziabad (913), and Gautam Buddh Nagar (897), according to the data. Uttar Pradesh, which has 75 districts, had 22,452 active cases while the death toll in the state stood at 1,387, showed the data, updated till 3 pm on Saturday.