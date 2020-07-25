Left Menu
Development News Edition

85 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, 101 in Ghaziabad

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-07-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 18:18 IST
85 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, 101 in Ghaziabad
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 tally in Ghaziabad on Saturday reached 4,541 with 101 more people testing positive for the infection, while 85 new patients pushed the number of coronavirus cases in adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar to 4,637, official data showed. Since Friday, 96 patients got discharged in Ghaziabad after treatment, while the number of recoveries in Gautam Buddh Nagar stood at 81, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar was 913 and 897, respectively, the data showed. So far, 3,700 people have got discharged after treatment for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while the figures for Ghaziabad stood at 3,564, the data showed.

Ghaziabad's death toll stands at 64 while that of Gautam Buddh Nagar was 40, with a mortality rate of 1.40 percent and 0.86 percent, respectively, among coronavirus positive patients, according to official statistics. The recovery rate of patients in Ghaziabad on Saturday was 78.48 percent and 79.79 percent in Gautam Buddh Nagar, it added.

In UP, Lucknow (3,337) currently has the highest number of active cases followed by Kanpur Nagar (1,662), Varanasi (1,188), Jhansi (953), Ghaziabad (913), and Gautam Buddh Nagar (897), according to the data. Uttar Pradesh, which has 75 districts, had 22,452 active cases while the death toll in the state stood at 1,387, showed the data, updated till 3 pm on Saturday.

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Rlys to introduce clause in procurement process to promote local suppliers

The Railways is set to introduce a clause for promoting local content in its procurement process so that it gets more bids from local vendorssuppliers to give a boost to the governments mission Atma Nirbhar Bharat, a statement from the nati...

Haryana duo held with 21.8 kg cannabis in UP's Greater Noida

Two Haryana-based men were arrested after their car was chased down by the police in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida and 21.8 kg cannabis was allegedly recovered from them, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place during checking in...

Punjab police IG Kaustubh Sharma tests COVID-19 positive

The inspector general of police of Faridkot range in Punjab has tested positive for COVID-19, a health official said on Saturday. The senior IPS officer, Kaustubh Sharma, has been admitted to a hospital in Faridkot, civil surgeon Rajinder K...

Ayodhya temples asked to light lamps to celebrate beginning of Ram temple construction

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked all temples in Ayodhya to carry out special cleaning of their premises and light lamps on August 4 and 5 to celebrate the beginning of the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram, so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020