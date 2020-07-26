Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Everyone is panicking" over quarantine, says UK tourist in Spain

Spain had been on a list of countries that the British government had said were safe for travellers to visit - meaning tourists returning home would not have to go into quarantine. But it has seen a surge of cases in the last few weeks, prompting most regions to impose rules for masks to be worn everywhere and, in several areas including Barcelona, calls for people to stay at home.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-07-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 10:37 IST
"Everyone is panicking" over quarantine, says UK tourist in Spain
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

British tourists flying home on Sunday after a holiday in Spain angrily reacted to an abrupt decision by their government to make everyone arriving from the Mediterranean country spend 14 days in quarantine. Britain's decision late on Saturday to take Spain off a safe-travel list over a rise in coronavirus cases took effect from midnight (2300 GMT on Saturday), leaving travelers with no time to dodge it, and with major concerns about their returns, tourists at Madrid's Barajas airport said.

"It's really bad because it's just come all of a sudden, it's not given very much time to prepare so everyone is now panicking," said Emily Harrison, from Essex, who was taking a flight to London and faced the prospect of having to self-isolate for two weeks. "It ruins plans for everybody," Harrison said. "We had a wedding to go to and we had plans to visit friends and family who we haven't seen in a very long time and now we are going to have to cancel all those plans, so it's really quite upsetting."

Spain was one of the worst-hit countries in Europe by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 290,000 cases and over 28,000 deaths. It imposed very strict lockdown measures to contain the spread, gradually easing them earlier in the summer. Spain had been on a list of countries that the British government had said were safe for travelers to visit - meaning tourists returning home would not have to go into quarantine.

But it has seen a surge of cases in the last few weeks, prompting most regions to impose rules for masks to be worn everywhere and, in several areas including Barcelona, calls for people to stay at home. While Spain was hard hit, Britain itself has been hit harder, with an official death toll of more than 45,600. Some British tourists pointed out that Spain's mask-wearing rules were much stricter than Britain's.

"We're quite frustrated by it to be honest, because it actually feels safer in Spain," British tourist Carolyne Lansell, who was wearing a mask, said of the quarantine decision. Lansell was flying to Ibiza from Madrid for a 10-day holiday before going home.

'ABSOLUTE DISASTER'

The British decision follows steps by Norway on Friday to re-impose a 10-day quarantine requirement for people arriving from Spain, while France advised people not to travel to Spain's northeastern region of Catalonia.

But a collapse of tourism from Britain would have far more of an impact on Spain's economy. Britons made up more than 20% of foreign visitors to Spain last year, the largest group by nationality, a key source of income for a country that depends on tourism for about 12% of its economy.

Spain's central bank has said the economy could shrink by 11.6% in 2020, without ruling out an even sharper contraction of 15.1% in case of a new wave of coronavirus. "This decision is an absolute disaster for the recovery, there's no other way to see this," Angel Tavares, head of European Economics at Oxford Economics consulting, said on Twitter, referring to the quarantine ruling.

Antonio Perez, the mayor of Benidorm, a resort on Spain's Costa Blanca that is hugely dependent on British tourists, said it was a "tough blow". In addition to the quarantine, the British foreign ministry advised against all but essential travel to mainland Spain, prompting regional authorities in the Canary and Balearic Islands to say they would try to get an exemption from the quarantine for people traveling back from the archipelagos.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Baseball-Reds infielder Davidson tests positive for COVID-19

Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Davidson tested positive for COVID-19 a day after playing in their season-opener on Friday, the Major League Baseball MLB team said on Saturday. Davidson, who was tested before the game, went 0-for-2 as the de...

S Africa highlights plans for economic growth post COVID-19

South Africas Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel has highlighted a slew of measures to grow jobs and production in critical industries post the COVID-19 pandemic, which has ravaged the economy. Patel, while presenting his departments...

Rugby-Blues defence sends Chiefs to seventh successive defeat

The Auckland Blues got back on the winning path as they sent the Waikato Chiefs crashing to an unwanted record with a 21-17 victory in a defensively focussed Super Rugby Aotearoa clash at Eden Park on Sunday. The Blues produced a massive de...

Diesel price nears Rs 82 a litre after 15 paise increase

Diesel price in the national capital on Sunday inched towards the Rs 82 per litre-mark following the second consecutive day of price hike. Diesel price was increased by 15 paise per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned oi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020