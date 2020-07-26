Delhi COVID-19 tally mounts to over 1.30 lakh; death count 3,827

Delhi recorded 1,075 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the city's caseload to over 1.30 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 3,827, authorities said. Twenty-one fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the health department's bulletin.

The recovery rate in the national capital has climbed to 87.95 per cent, while the positivity rate increased to 6.13 per cent from 5.56 per cent on Saturday, it said. In the last 24 hours, 1,807 patients have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out of the city, according to the bulletin. The death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 3,827 in the national capital and the total number of cases has climbed to 1,30,606, it said.

The recovery rate stands at 87.95 per cent, a marginal increase from Saturday's figure of 87.29 per cent, the bulletin said. From July 11-19, the number of fresh cases were being reported in the range of 1,000 to 2,000 consecutively. The number of fresh cases reported on July 19 stood at 1,211.

On July 20, the fresh case count dipped to 954, but it increased the next day to 1,349. Since Tuesday, the number of fresh cases have been recorded in excess of 1,000 again. On July 22, the number of fresh cases was 1,227 and the following day, it dipped to 1,041. July 24 saw a marginal decline in cases to 1,025 and on the next day, the figure rose to 1,142. However, the number of active cases on Sunday was 11,904, down from 12,657 on the previous day. Till now, as many as 1,14,875 patients have either recovered, migrated or have been discharged. On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike, till date, at 3,947.

Delhi has conducted a total of 9,46,777 tests till date, which means 49,830 tests per million, according to the bulletin. It stated that as many as 17,533 tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, which include 12,501 rapid antigen tests and 5032 RT-PCR tests. Out of the 15,475 beds available in private and government hospitals, only 2,856 are occupied, the bulletin said, adding that a total of 6,976 patients are recovering in home isolation. The bulletin also said that 3,202 of the total 9,444 beds at various COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including those who returned under the Vande Bharat Mission and on Bubble flights.

The number of containment zones has climbed to 714 in the national capital, it said. On Saturday, the national capital had recorded 1,142 fresh cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases stood at 1,29,531 while the death toll was 3,806.