2 more COVID patients die in Assam; mortality rate at 0.25pc

Two COVID-19 patients died in Assam on Sunday, taking the toll to 79, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Both the patients -- a 53-year-old woman from Tinsukia and a 50-year- old man from Dibrugarh -- succumbed at the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh, he said.

"Two more #COVID19 patients succumbed to their infections. Both of them were admitted at AMCH, Dibrugarh. Deeply saddened. May God provide enough strength to their families to bear the loss," Sarma tweeted. The mortality rate in the state is currently at 0.25 per cent, officials said. The state has reported 31,086 cases of COVID-19 in 117 days since the first person was was diagnosed on March 31.

The current doubling time has increased to 14.5 days from the previous week's 11.4, they said. The recovery rate in the state has also improved to 74.17 per cent with 23,055 persons cured and discharged from different hospitals, the officials said.

The number of discharged patients in the last four days has been more than the number of positive cases detected. There are 7,949 active cases at present while three patients migrated out of the state. Guwahati has recorded the highest of 13,321 cases. Of them, 37 have died and are 5,768 active.

A total of 7,553 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals in the city, according to the COVID fact sheet of the Health and Family Welfare Department. So far, 73,692 samples have been tested in the state and the positivity rate is 9.40 per cent.