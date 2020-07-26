Left Menu
35 more people infected with COVID-19 in Chandigarh; tally reaches 887

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-07-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 20:48 IST
Thirty-five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh in 24 hours, taking the total caseload in the Union Territory to 887 on Sunday. The COVID-19 death toll in the city stood at 13.

Three cases each were reported from Sector 21, Sector 40, Sector 41, sector 47, two each from Maul Jagran, Manimajra, Dhanas, Sector 37, sector 19, Ram Darbar and one each from Sector 15, Sector 23, Sector 24, Sector 30, Sector 32, Sector 35, Sector 42, Sector 48, Maloya, PGI Campus and Raipur Khurd, according to a medical bulletin. Seventeen patients were discharged following recovery. So far, 572 people have been cured of the disease, it stated. There are 302 active cases as of now in the city.

A total of 12,608 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 11,665 were negative while reports of 54 are awaited..

