Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain unveils plans to tackle 'obesity time bomb'

Britain unveiled plans to tackle an "obesity time bomb" on Monday, banning TV and online adverts for junk food before 9.00 p.m., ending "buy one get one free" deals on such foods and putting calories on menus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has lost weight since he was in intensive care with COVID-19, wants to tackle obesity after research showed those who are obese or overweight are at increased risk of death or severe illness from the coronavirus.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 04:31 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 04:31 IST
Britain unveils plans to tackle 'obesity time bomb'

Britain unveiled plans to tackle an "obesity time bomb" on Monday, banning TV and online adverts for junk food before 9.00 p.m., ending "buy one get one free" deals on such foods and putting calories on menus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has lost weight since he was in intensive care with COVID-19, wants to tackle obesity after research showed those who are obese or overweight are at increased risk of death or severe illness from the coronavirus. Last month, he said Britain was fatter than most European countries apart from Malta and his government described "tackling the obesity time bomb" as a priority.

Ditching his earlier stance as a non-believer of "nannying" politics, his government is announcing a new drive to help people to "take control of their own future by losing weight, getting active and adopting a healthier lifestyle". Alongside the ban on adverts before 9.00 p.m. (2000 GMT), on food deals and plans for the calorific content of meals to be displayed on menus, the government will also launch a consultation on displaying calories on alcohol.

"Losing weight is hard but with some small changes we can all feel fitter and healthier," Johnson said in a statement. "If we all do our bit, we can reduce our health risks and protect ourselves against coronavirus – as well as taking pressure off the NHS (National Health Service)."

With more than 60% of adults in Britain considered overweight or obese, according to Public Health England, the coronavirus crisis has put the obesity issue at the forefront of the government's thinking, with a "Better Health" campaign being launched alongside the new measures. Weight management services will be expanded in the NHS, and Public Health England will call on people to embrace a healthier lifestyle and to lose weight if they need to, supported by a range of evidence-based tools and apps.

"Everyone knows how hard losing weight can be so we are taking bold action to help everyone who needs it," health minister Matt Hancock said. "To help support people we need to reduce unhelpful influences like promotions and adverts that affect what you buy and what you eat. Taken together, supported by an inspiring campaign and new smart tools, will get the country eating healthily and losing the pounds."

TRENDING

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

North Korea puts Kaesong city under lockdown over virus concerns

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Sarri says he had to tiptoe his way into Juventus

Winning Serie A appears to have become a formality for Juventus in the last decade, however, coach Maurizio Sarri said it was anything but straightforward after they clinched their ninth successive title on Sunday. Sarri, in his first year ...

Blue Jays closer Giles scheduled for MRI

Toronto Blue Jays closer Ken Giles is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his right pitching elbow, manager Charlie Montoyo said. Giles left the ninth inning of Sundays game against the Tampa Bay Rays because of elbow soreness. The Rays rallied ...

Baseball-Trump says he won't throw out first pitch after all

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he wont be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch in New York next month, just days after saying he would do so when the Yankees welcome the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 15. Because of my strong focus o...

Mavericks' Porzingis sits out scrimmage after missing test

Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis sat out Sundays scrimmage against the Indiana Pacers because he was serving a one-day quarantine after missing a COVID-19 test on Saturday. Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said Porzingis forgot to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020