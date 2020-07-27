Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japanese government to urge more telecommuting as coronavirus cases surge

Though Japan has largely avoided the mass infections that have killed tens of thousands overseas, a record surge in cases during the past week in Tokyo and other major urban areas has experts worried the country face a second wave. Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura late on Sunday called on business leaders to enhance anti-virus measures such as encouraging the level of telecommuting achieved during Japan's state of emergency this year.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 27-07-2020 07:34 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 07:34 IST
Japanese government to urge more telecommuting as coronavirus cases surge

Japan's economy minister says the government will urge businesses to aim for 70% telecommuting and enhance other social distancing measures amid a rise in coronavirus cases among workers, some infected during after-work socialising. Though Japan has largely avoided the mass infections that have killed tens of thousands overseas, a record surge in cases during the past week in Tokyo and other major urban areas has experts worried the country face a second wave.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura late on Sunday called on business leaders to enhance anti-virus measures such as encouraging the level of telecommuting achieved during Japan's state of emergency this year. Tokyo last week reported a daily record of 366 cases, with 239 on Sunday. The southern city of Fukuoka reported a record 90 cases on Sunday, along with rising numbers in Osaka.

"At one point, commuter numbers were down by 70 to 80%, but now it's only about 30%," Nishimura said. "We really don't want to backtrack on this, so we have to explore new ways of working and keep telecommuting high." He also called on companies to avoid large gatherings and to urge staggered shifts.

Nishimura said last week that concern was rising about clusters, specifically those involving host and hostess bars as well as others connected to workplaces and after-work socialising. Though the number of serious cases remains relatively small, the government is also concerned about a rise in infections among people in their 40s and 50s.

The rate of telecommuting has lagged in Japan because of a paper-driven culture and technological shortcomings, experts say. The central government remains determined to restart economic activity and last week launched a domestic travel campaign in the face of widespread criticism.

But Tokyo was omitted from the plan and Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike called on the city's residents to stay home during a four-day weekend starting Thursday. More than 30,000 people in Japan have been infected and nearly 1,000 have died.

TRENDING

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

North Korea puts Kaesong city under lockdown over virus concerns

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Original drawing of Olympic rings sells for 185,000 euros

An original drawing of the Olympic rings by the founder of the modern Games, Pierre de Coubertin, has fetched 185,000 euros 216,302 at auction in Cannes, the auction house said. The drawing was sold to a Brazilian collector for a price of 1...

Indians around world can help make country self-reliant: MoS Shripad Naik

The Indian diaspora around the world can play a crucial role in making India self-reliant, said Minister of State for Defence Shripad Yesso Naik on Sunday. Naik was addressing a virtual seminar on atmanirbhar Bharat organised by the Jaip...

Swanson powers Braves rout of Mets

Dansby Swanson finished a triple shy of the cycle and tied a career-high with five RBIs on Sunday night for the Atlanta Braves, who cruised to a 14-1 win over the host New York Mets in the deciding game of a three-game series. Marcell Ozuna...

Feds welcome NZ carpet maker Cavalier to return to focus on natural wool

Federated Farmers congratulates the leadership shown by New Zealand carpet maker Cavalier Corporation in announcing last week it will to return to its roots as wool and natural fibres-only business.Cavalier said in February that profit marg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020