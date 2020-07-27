Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-'We're going for more' say Chileans after pensions reform crosses free market Rubicon

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 16:30 IST
ANALYSIS-'We're going for more' say Chileans after pensions reform crosses free market Rubicon

Within minutes of Chilean lawmakers approving a bill that allows citizens to draw down 10% of their pensions to help make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic, a phrase started trending on Twitter: "We're going for more."

The bill's authors insisted the raid on the private retirement system introduced in the 1980s under the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship was just an emergency measure but as it snowballed in popularity, so have the ambitions of those backing it. Lawmakers who voted in favor of the bill last Thursday included 53% of center-right President Sebastian Pinera`s ruling coalition, dramatizing the tectonic shifts underway in a country that has long been a bullwark of free market capitalism with aspects of its economy copied by neighbors from Peru to Brazil.

While the potential withdrawal from the accounts was set at 10%, economists and analysts said the bill had awakened many to the idea that the funds really belong to their contributors. That could open the door for further raids on the accounts - until now jealously stewarded by their managers with strict rules for access - in times of crisis, they said.

The privatized pension system was held up as the crowning glory of the economic shock treatment stewarded by a group of policy advisors called the Chicago Boys for their time studying at the University of Chicago under U.S.-based free marketeer Milton Friedman. As the region now quakes under severe unemployment and reduced incomes under quarantine, the anti-free market gospel is proving just as contagious. Peru passed a law in April allowing citizens to withdraw up to 25% of their pensions early, and there are moves in Mexico and Brazil to allow similar drawdowns, even as some experts warn of the long-term consequences for cash-strapped governments.

'NO WAY BACK' "The latent threat of further unrest adds to the political pressure, while undermining the scope for more reasoned debate," said Nicholas Watson, of Teneo Intelligence, noting the influence of fierce and historic social protests in Chile last year over elitism and inequality even before the virus struck.

Pamela Jiles, a leftwing deputy representing some of the capital Santiago's poorest suburbs who charged through the Congress chamber in a pink cape and feathered fans to celebrate the pension bill's approval at an earlier stage, said Chile's free market system had reached a point of no return. "The people invaded Congress with a very specific and simple demand, but one that strikes at the heart of this discredited system," she said. "There is no way back now."

Jiles said any longer-term financial worries could be addressed later. "What does long-term matter to me if I starve to death?" she asked. "That is not relevant today and I think the risks have been exaggerated. And if those terrifying prospects materialize, that's what the political class is for - to find solutions."

The individual capitalization Pension Funds Administrators (AFP) system promised payouts of up to 70% of final salary when it was introduced. Former U.S. President George W. Bush called it an example from which his country could "take some lessons."

Yet while the AFPs provided a pot of money to fuel a domestic economic boom by bringing a reliable pile of cash into equity markets, Chile's large informal workforce and an intermittent or partial contributions history particularly among women, coupled with high charges, meant that most payouts fall far short of pensioners' needs. In March this year, the average retiree received $289 a month. CROSSING THE RUBICON

Some economists said the remaining funds could be seen as fair game to make ends meet in future crises. "You are basically opening a door that will be very hard to close because this move is so popular," said Hermann González, the head of macroeconomic policy at the Santiago-based Latin American Centre for Economic and Social Studies.

"There's the risk that any future event, a natural disaster or another recession, will prompt a further use of these savings." Political scientist Cristobal Bellolio said the congressional upset meant crossing a symbolic Rubicon whereby the funds were obliged by law to hand over savings to anyone that asked for them, without penalties or tax.

"Most people regardless of political position or social status just want to get back the money they have been saving for such a long time," he said. Among them is Maria Jose Manriquez Gonzalez, 32, who lost her job in the seaside city of Valparaiso in the pandemic and is struggling to support four children.

"I would like to use that money to get away from where I live, which is basically a slum, to buy a home but right now I`m going to have to use that money for food," she said.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Topley returns after four years as England name 14-man squad for Ireland ODIs

Left-arm pacer Reece Topley made a return after four years as England on Monday named a 14-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Ireland beginning here on Thursday. Eoin Morgan will captain the side while Moeen Ali will be his...

Task team appointed to conduct review of University of South Africa

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has appointed a ministerial task team to conduct an independent review of the University of South Africa UNISA.Nzimande said given the size of UNISA, not only in South Af...

WHO: Coronavirus cases double over past 6 weeks

The coronavirus pandemic continues to accelerate, with a doubling of cases over the last six weeks, the World Health Organisation chief says. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says nearly 16 million cases have now been reporte...

Chinese doctor alleges COVID-19 cover-up; says Wuhan market was 'clean already'

A Chinese doctor, who diagnosed early coronavirus cases in China, has accused the local authorities of a cover-up of the initial scale of the outbreak at the epicentre Wuhan, saying the evidence was already destroyed when they went for inve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020