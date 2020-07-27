Emergent signs $174 mln deal to make AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine
Reuters | London | Updated: 27-07-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 16:35 IST
Emergent BioSolutions Inc said on Monday it signed a $174 million agreement with AstraZeneca to develop and manufacture the British drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
AstraZeneca in June picked Emergent to help produce 300 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine pledged to the United States. AstraZeneca has signed manufacturing deals globally to meet its target of making 2 billion doses of the vaccine, including with two Bill Gates-backed ventures and a $1.2 billion agreement with the U.S. government.
The company's vaccine, which has been co-developed by University of Oxford, is among the first to move into mid-stage trials. There are no approved vaccines or treatments for COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The latest contract follows an $87 million contract in June where Emergent signed an agreement to become the development partner for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
Activities under the agreement will be at Emergent's Baltimore Bayview facility, the company said, which is a designated center by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for rapid manufacturing of large quantities of vaccines and treatments.
