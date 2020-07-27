43,022 healthcare centres under Ayushman Bharat operational across country: Health Ministry

Left Menu
A total of 43,022 health and wellness centres have become operational in different parts of the country to ensure that an array of healthcare facilities reaches the people, the Union health ministry said. The ministry said 44.26 lakh people benefitted from the services provided by the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centers (AB-HWCs) from July 18 to July 24.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 18:45 IST
A total of 43,022 health and wellness centres have become operational in different parts of the country to ensure that an array of healthcare facilities reaches the people, the Union health ministry said. In a statement, the ministry said as many as 13,657 health and wellness centres (HWCs) were operationalised within the period of the coronavirus pandemic itself (between January to July 2020). These centres provide comprehensive and quality primary care close to the community. "As of July 24, 2020, a total of 43,022 HWCs are operational across different parts of the country," it said. The ministry said 44.26 lakh people benefitted from the services provided by the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centers (AB-HWCs) from July 18 to July 24. "The cumulative total footfall among the HWCs since their inception (April 14, 2018) consequently rose to 1,923.93 lakh people. This is a testimony to the foundational work of the HWCs in their communities. They have played a pivotal role in ensuring that non-COVID essential services are not hampered," it said. The ministry said 32,000 yoga sessions were conducted last week in AB-HWCs across India and a total of 14.24 lakh yoga sessions have been conducted by these centres since their inception

"Apart from this, HWCs are playing a major role in mass screening for non-communicable diseases. In the last week, 3.83 lakh individuals were screened for hypertension, 3.14 lakh for diabetes, 1.15 lakh for oral cancer, 45,000 for breast cancer and 36,000 for cervical cancer," it said

Since their inception, the HWCs have tested a total of 4.72 crore individuals for hypertension, 3.14 crore for diabetes, 2.43 crore for oral cancer, 1.37 crore for breast cancer and 91.32 lakh for cervical cancer, the statement added. PTI UZM SRY

