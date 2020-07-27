Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Decision on staging London Marathon 2020 delayed until next month

A decision on whether this year's London Marathon can be held has been pushed back until Aug. 7, the organisers said on Monday. "I will be in contact with our final decision and the options available to you no later than Friday, Aug. 7." The cancellation of September's Great North Run raised concerns about the London Marathon going ahead due to the challenges faced by organisers in implementing social distancing protocols.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 18:46 IST
Athletics-Decision on staging London Marathon 2020 delayed until next month

A decision on whether this year's London Marathon can be held has been pushed back until Aug. 7, the organisers said on Monday. The event, originally scheduled for April 26, was postponed to Oct. 4 after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the international sporting calendar in March.

In an open letter to all participants on Monday, event director Hugh Brasher said the delay was due to a need for further consultation with local NHS Trusts, the emergency services and local authorities. "We know how important the Virgin Money London Marathon is to you, to charities and in showing the world the wonderful spirit of London, of Great Britain and of our running community," he said.

"So please bear with us while we finish the extensive work we have been doing to try to enable us to run together, safely. "I will be in contact with our final decision and the options available to you no later than Friday, Aug. 7."

The cancellation of September's Great North Run raised concerns about the London Marathon going ahead due to the challenges faced by organisers in implementing social distancing protocols. The London Marathon routinely attracts close to 40,000 participants and this year's race was set to pit the world's fastest runners Eliud Kipchoge and Kenenisa Bekele against one another.

The event is last of the World Marathon Majors still hoping to be held this year after Boston, Berlin, New York and Chicago shelved plans for their 2020 races.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Natalie Portman getting 'jacked' to play 'Mighty Thor'

Actor Natalie Portman says she is training hard to play The Mighty Thor in Marvel Studios upcoming Thor Love and Thunder. The actor is reprising her character of Jane Foster from Thor and Thor The Dark World. The new film, which will be d...

Due to 'right decisions taken at right time' India better placed in COVID-19 fight: PM Modi

India is in a much better position than other countries in the fight against COVID-19 as a result of right decisions taken at the right time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, asserting that the country has expanded its health in...

CM Gehlot speaks to PM on political situation in Rajasthan, CLP submits memorandum to Prez

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the current political situation in the state, while the Congress Legislature Party CLP has submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind. Gehlot had...

Drinking Water and Sanitation secretary Parameswaran Iyer resigns

Drinking Water and Sanitation secretary Parameswaran Iyer has tendered his resignation from the post, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Monday. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has accepted the resignation of lyer w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020