Test 13k found with ailments in Jalna for COVID-19, says Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said health workers found 13,000 people with various ailments through survey and screening during the 14- day lockdown in Jalna and that he had asked authorities to test them for coronavirus. The minister said Jalna administration had made it mandatory for private doctors to serve in COVID-19 facilities for at least seven days.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 27-07-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 19:11 IST
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said health workers found 13,000 people with various ailments through survey and screening during the 14- day lockdown in Jalna and that he had asked authorities to test them for coronavirus. He also said liquid oxygen plants will be set up in Jalna and other parts of the state as it was an important requirement for treatment of critical COVID-19 patients.

There were complaints of private hospitals adding PPE kit charges in medical bills of COVID-19 patients, and the issue would be dealt with firmly, he said. The minister said Jalna administration had made it mandatory for private doctors to serve in COVID-19 facilities for at least seven days.

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

