Azar credits masks for 'plateauing' of cases

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says people "stepping up to the plate" is the reason for some of the "plateauing" in coronavirus cases being seen in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas. White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said last week that "we already are starting to see some plateauing," or leveling off of cases, in these hard-hit states.

In an interview Monday on Fox News' "Fox and Friends," Azar said officials think "it's due to the fact that people are actually wearing their masks." He said they're also social distancing and practicing good hygiene, and he complimented governors for closing bars, where it's difficult to be socially distant and wear a mask. "So people are stepping up to the plate and doing what we're asking and what the governors are asking and we see it has an impact," Azar said.