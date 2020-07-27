Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Delhi records 613 fresh cases -- lowest daily count in two months; tally now 1,31,219

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,827 on Sunday. The Monday bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,853 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,31,219. The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 9,58,283. The number of tests done per million, as Monday was 50,435, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 20:53 IST
COVID-19: Delhi records 613 fresh cases -- lowest daily count in two months; tally now 1,31,219
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi recorded 613 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest in two months, taking the infection tally in the city to over 1.31 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,853. The previous lowest daily cases count was recorded on May 26 (412) when the total number of fatalities had stood at 288 and cumulative cases in the national capital at 14,465.

On May 27, the city had recorded 792 cases. On July 20, the fresh cases count had dipped to 954, and from next day onwards, the number has been recorded in excess of 1,000 again.

On Sunday, the city reported 1,075 fresh coronavirus cases. And, on Monday it again dipped to three-figure count. Twenty-six fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to a Delhi health department bulletin released Monday afternoon.

Twenty-one deaths were recorded on July 26, the lowest number of deaths reported in a single day since July 17 in the national capital, when 26 fatalities were reported. The active cases tally on Monday was 10,994, down from 11,904 the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947, till date. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,827 on Sunday.

The Monday bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,853 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,31,219. According to the Monday bulletin, out of the total number of beds in COVID hospitals, 12,436 are vacant. Also, 3,751 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned from abroad under the Vande Bharat Mission, it said.

According to the bulletin, 1,16,372 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. The number of people in home isolation stands at 6,638.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Monday stood at 7,685 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 3821, in all adding to 11,506, according to the bulletin. The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 9,58,283.

The number of tests done per million, as Monday was 50,435, it said. On Monday, the number of containment zones stood at 716.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Congo communities slam army, UN for failing to stop massacre

Community leaders in eastern Congo are condemning the military and United Nations peacekeepers for not doing more to stop the bloodshed when at least 220 people were killed earlier this month amid clashes between armed groups. Local authori...

PM Modi to address world's largest online hackathon on Aug 1: HRD Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the grand finale of the worlds largest online hackathon on August 1 through a video conference, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Monday. The minister added that the Grand Finale of S...

Long haul: Dog lost on South Carolina highway found in Miami

A pet dog that jumped out of a car window on a South Carolina highway has been found two weeks later, nearly 600 miles 966 kilometers away in Miami, according to a relative of the owner. The dog named Belle escaped from the moving car near ...

Eden quarantine facility for Kolkata Police's frontline workers ready

Eden Gardens quarantine facility for the Kolkata Polices frontline warriors is from Monday ready to be fully functional. Joining the fight against COVID-19, the iconic cricket venue has made available space below its five galleries E, F, G ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020