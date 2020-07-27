Tripura reports highest single-day COVID-19 fatality as 4

Left Menu
The other patient who died was a 70-year-old man from Jolaibari in South Tripura district and he was also admitted to the hospital on July 26 with breathing problems, Nath said. The state has so far reported 3,920 cases of COVID-19.

27-07-2020
Representative Image

Four more COVID-19 patients died in Tripura on Monday, the highest single-day fatality in the state, as the toll rose to 17, minister Ratan Lal Nath said. All the four patients were undergoing treatment at the Agartala Government Medical College, he told reporters at the civil secretariat here.

"The youngest of them was a 40-year-old from Melaghar in Sepahijala district," Nath, who is also the cabinet spokesperson, said. Among those who died during the day was an 84-year-old man from the Shantipalli area in Gomati district who was was admitted to the hospital on July 23 with breathing problems, Nath said, adding that he was then found to be positive.

A 75-year-old man from Rajarbag in Gomati district, who was admitted to the hospital on July 25 after a cerebrovascular accident (CVA) or stroke, was also among those who lost their lives, the law minister said. The other patient who died was a 70-year-old man from Jolaibari in South Tripura district and he was also admitted to the hospital on July 26 with breathing problems, Nath said.

The state has so far reported 3,920 cases of COVID-19. Of them, 2,362 have recovered.

In view of the rising cases, a three-day lockdown began in the Northeastern state at 5 am. Health officials said that a door-to-door survey is being conducted to track people suspected to have been infected.

To contain the spread of COVID19, our Govt has launched a door-to-door week long survey commencing from July 27," Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said in a tweet. He said the objective of the exercise is to identify the persons with symptoms, recent travel history and certain conditions, and also to test them.

The survey will be conducted at the village and ward levels, he added.

