Nations in Asia imposed new restrictions on Monday and an abrupt British quarantine on travellers from Spain threw Europe's summer reopening into disarray, as the world confronted the prospect of a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

EUROPE * Germany announced plans on Monday for free, mandatory coronavirus tests for holidaymakers returning from high-risk countries in order to slow the spread of coronavirus infections.

* Britain is closely watching rises in virus cases in other European destinations such as France and Germany after slapping a 14-day quarantine on travellers from Spain. * Spain's CEHAT tourism association on Monday offered to pay for foreign tourists to take coronavirus tests in an effort to encourage visitors to come after Britain imposed a quarantine on the country.

* Belgium announced measures on Monday including a sharp reduction in permitted social contact designed to prevent a return to a nationwide coronavirus-led lockdown. * A pet cat has tested positive in England for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the government said on Monday in the first confirmed case of an animal being infected with the virus in Britain.

AMERICAS * U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus, but there is no risk of Trump or Vice President Mike Pence having been exposed, the White House said.

* U.S. Senate Republicans on Monday are expected to unveil a $1 trillion coronavirus aid package hammered out with the White House, a starting point for negotiations with Democrats as unemployment benefits that have kept millions of Americans afloat are set to expire. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Indonesia reported on Monday its total number of coronavirus cases had topped 100,000, as the president urged officials handling the outbreak to retain an "aura of crisis" in a country with the most infections and deaths in East Asia. * Hong Kong banned gatherings of more than two people, closed down restaurant dining and introduced mandatory face masks in public places, including outdoors.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Kenya extended a nightly curfew on Monday for 30 days to curb the spread of COVID-19 and banned alcohol sales in restaurants but stopped short of locking down the country again despite a surge in cases.

* Morocco shut down some of its biggest cities, including Casablanca, Tangier, Marrakech, Fez and Meknes, to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine could be ready for widespread use by the end of this year, the U.S. and company officials said on Monday. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Global equity benchmarks edged higher and gold soared to an all-time high on Monday as investors weighed expectations for another U.S. stimulus package amid concerns that rising Sino-U.S. tensions will the slow the recovery of the global economy. * German business morale continued to recover in July from its biggest decline in decades, with companies expecting Europe's largest economy to rebound from the coronavirus shock - as long as a second wave of infections is avoided.

* Oil prices edged down on Monday as rising coronavirus cases and tensions between the United States and China pushed investors toward safe-haven assets. * Britain's surprise move to quarantine passengers arriving from Spain dealt a heavy blow to European airlines already reeling from the coronavirus crisis.

