Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study reveals how renegade protein interrupts brain cell function in Alzheimer's disease

A new study has shown that dozens of molecules may tangle up with rogue bundles of tau, a protein that normally gives nerve fibres structure to cause brain cell damage that contributes to neurodegenerative diseases.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 12:07 IST
Study reveals how renegade protein interrupts brain cell function in Alzheimer's disease
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A new study has shown that dozens of molecules may tangle up with rogue bundles of tau, a protein that normally gives nerve fibres structure to cause brain cell damage that contributes to neurodegenerative diseases. Neuroscientists have previously found that tau can become toxic when extra chemical molecules accumulate with its structure in the brain, causing it to form tangles of protein that destroy surrounding tissue.

Led by researchers from NYU Grossman School of Medicine, the new study analysed the makeup of such tangles and found 12 proteins that they say have not before been tied to both tau and Alzheimer's disease. They also uncovered several dozen other proteins that appear in the latest stages of the disease as well as in the earliest phases of dementia. "Our findings expand our understanding of the molecular interactions that drive Alzheimer's and other brain-damaging diseases related to misbehaving tau proteins," says study co-lead author Eleanor Drummond, PhD, a research assistant professor in the Department of Neurology at NYU Langone Health.

"Now that we have better insight into possible 'key players' in neurodegeneration, we may have clearer targets for potential therapies," says co-lead author Geoffrey Pires, a doctoral student in neurology at NYU Langone. An estimated 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's, a progressive disease that affects mostly those over 65 and interferes with memory, language, and decision making. Currently, there are no effective treatments or prevention strategies for Alzheimer's. Experts have long linked it to a buildup of extra phosphate molecules on tau proteins. However, how these tangles damage neurons and what other proteins are involved in the development of Alzheimer's signature bundles have been poorly understood, says Drummond.

The new study, publishing online in the journal Brain, provides what Drummond and her colleagues say is the largest overview to date of proteins present in these tau tangles. For the investigation, the research team analysed donated brain tissue samples from 12 men and women with Alzheimer's disease. After separating the tau knots from the surrounding tissue, the researchers examined the bundles to identify the many proteins tangled within.

According to the findings, the tangles were composed of 542 different proteins in total, some of which are involved in essential processes within cells, such as energy production (vacuolar-ATPase subunit ATP6V0D1), the reading of genetic material (RNA binding protein HNRNPA1), and cell breakdown and digestion (PSMC 1 through 5). These results provide clues to how the tangles lead to neuron death, says Drummond. "Alzheimer's has been studied for over a century, so it is eye-opening that we are still uncovering dozens of proteins that we had no idea are associated with the disease," says study senior author Thomas Wisniewski, MD, the Gerald J. and Dorothy R. Friedman Professor in the Department of Neurology at NYU Langone.

Wisniewski, also a professor in the departments of Pathology and Psychiatry at NYU Langone, plans next to investigate the newly identified proteins in tissue samples of people with other tau-linked neurodegenerative diseases, such as Pick's disease and chronic traumatic encephalopathy, as well as other forms of dementia. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Manoj Tiwari urges Mahrarashtra CM to register FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to look into the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death and direct the state police to register an FIR in this connection. Wishing Tha...

SA to participate in virtual meeting of African Ministers on agriculture

South Africa will today participate in the Joint Virtual Meeting of African Ministers Responsible for Agriculture, Trade and Finance.Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza Trade, Industry and Competition Minist...

I am grateful to have Anushka as my life partner: Virat Kohli

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has credited his wife Anushka Sharma for making the rigid skipper a more practical person. Kohli was speaking to Indian opening batsman Mayank Agarwal in the Latest Episode of the Open nets with Mayank where the...

Resonance Opportunities Fund picks up stake in Best Agrolife Ltd

New Delhi India July 28 ANINewsVoir UK based Resonance Opportunities Fund recently picked up a stake of 112,000 shares at the market price of Rs 610.35 through open market buying in BSE listed Best Agrolife Ltd, which shows the confidence o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020