North West Health sends condolences on demise of four health personnel

Devdiscourse News Desk | North West | Updated: 28-07-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 13:33 IST
North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha has sent condolences to the families of two doctors and two nurses, who were employed by the department.

"COVID-19 has claimed the lives of the much-needed health workforce over the past week. This happens at a time when the province is experiencing a surge of positive COVID-19 cases," Sambatha said.

Dr Lomalisa Litenye was a well-known healthcare practitioner in Mahikeng, who specialised as a gynaecologist and obstetrician, while Dr Florah Makama was a clinical psychologist.

The two were based in Mahikeng and had endeared themselves to the residents of the province's capital city.

The two nurses were the employees of the Department of Health, one based at Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District and the other in the Ngaka Modiri Molema District.

Sambatha said the death of two doctors and two nurses is a loss not only to the department but to the province and the country as a whole.

"The death of these health professionals is a great loss to the department but even more so to their loved ones. The department and the province pays tribute to these fallen health professionals.

"Their contribution to the health care systems and service to our people is much appreciated. I send my deep condolences to the loved ones, family, friends and colleagues of the departed," Sambatha said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

