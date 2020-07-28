Left Menu
MoS for AYUSH Shripad Y Naik visits COVID-19 Health Centre CHC at AIIA

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the services provided by AIIA in wake of COVID 19 pandemic.

Updated: 28-07-2020 19:02 IST
The Minister further said that the positive feedback of the COVID-19 patients at the Institute is quite encouraging. Image Credit: Twitter(@moayush)

The Minister of State (IC) for AYUSH Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, visited the COVID-19 Health Centre (CHC) at All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Sarita Vihar, New Delhi today. The Minister reviewed the arrangements at the Centre for treatment of COVID-19 patients. He also interacted with the team of doctors and enquired about the wellbeing of the patients at the centre. He sought their feedback about the facilities available at the COVID-19 health centre and the results of treatment by Ayurvedic medicines.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the services provided by AIIA in wake of COVID 19 pandemic. He said that the spirit, enthusiasm, courage and efforts of the whole team of AIIA in providing care to the COVID positive patients on the basis of principles of Ayurveda is praiseworthy. AIIA is playing an exemplary role in providing Holistic care through individualized Ayurveda Medicine, diet, Yoga and Relaxation techniques to COVID 19 patients across India.

The Minister further said that the positive feedback of the COVID-19 patients at the Institute is quite encouraging. All the patients at CHC developed a positive approach towards life and were very satisfied with the transformation within them. This will help them not only in overcoming the disease but also in other phases of their life. He congratulated the whole team of AIIA for their exemplary role in their efforts to treat the COVID 19 patients through Holistic Ayurveda care. He stated that the traditional system of India - Ayurveda has a huge potential in preventive and curative health care of this pandemic.

Majority of the patients admitted in CHC were administered standalone Ayurveda treatment protocol including diet and Yoga. Patients were discharged at good health showing hundred percent recoveries without complications during the treatment period with SPO2 more than ninety percent. No aggravation of symptoms was observed. It is also observed that there has been zero percent mortality until now in admitted patients. All were tested negative before discharge. The knowledge and the experience of the team would surely place Ayurveda as a frontline health care system in combating this pandemic.

Minister also visited the Free COVID-19 testing centre at AIIA. AIIA has been designated as COVID-19 testing centre (RT-PCR and Rapid antigen testing) by the Government of Delhi.

(With Inputs from PIB)

