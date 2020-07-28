Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Republicans, Democrats square off on coronavirus relief as deadline looms

The Republican proposal would give many Americans direct payments of $1,200 each, provide billions in loans to small businesses and help schools reopen. The federal supplemental unemployment benefit has been a financial lifeline for laid-off workers and a key support for consumer spending.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 20:57 IST
U.S. Republicans, Democrats square off on coronavirus relief as deadline looms
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. Republicans and Democrats faced difficult talks on Tuesday on how best to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, after Republicans unveiled a relief proposal days before millions of Americans lose federal unemployment benefits. Senate Republicans announced on Monday a $1 trillion coronavirus aid package hammered out with the White House, which would slash the current expanded unemployment benefit from the $600 per week in addition to state unemployment, which expires on Friday, to $200.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell touted the proposal as a "tailored and targeted" plan to reopen schools and businesses, while protecting companies from lawsuits. The plan sparked immediate opposition from both Democrats and Republicans. Democrats decried it as too limited, and too late, compared with their $3 trillion proposal that passed the House of Representatives in May.

Some Republicans called it too expensive. The Republican proposal would give many Americans direct payments of $1,200 each, provide billions in loans to small businesses and help schools reopen.

The federal supplemental unemployment benefit has been a financial lifeline for laid-off workers and a key support for consumer spending. Democrats quickly denounced the cuts as draconian when millions of Americans cannot return to shuttered workplaces. Many Republicans insist the high unemployment payout encourages Americans to stay home rather than go back to work. Their proposal would put the $200 weekly supplemental payment in place until states create a system to provide a 70% wage replacement for laid-off workers.

Democrats said the $200 suggestion is insufficient and would damage the economy, and scoffed at suggestions that people would rather stay home. "People want to work, Republican friends. They just don't have jobs to do it. We're not going to let them starve while that happens," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in a Senate speech criticizing Republicans.

"Let's get something done. America desperately needs our help," he said. Schumer and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are due to meet later on Tuesday with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, after a session on Monday evening.

The partisan dispute comes as U.S. coronavirus cases have passed 4.3 million, with nearly 150,000 people killed in the country, and tens of millions out of work. The Democratic-led House in May passed its $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill known as the "HEROES Act," but the Republican-led Senate refused to consider it.

McConnell acknowledged that the Republican "HEALS Act" was just a starting point for negotiations that would need bipartisan support to become law. In his remarks opening the Senate on Tuesday, McConnell accused Democrats of risking Americans' well-being amid the health and economic crisis by playing politics.

"The HEALS Act is full of provisions that I would frankly dare my Democratic colleagues to actually say they oppose," McConnell said.

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

270 eminent citizens write to Delhi CM for 'independent probe' into February riots

Around 270 eminent citizens of Delhi, including professionals and politicians, have written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for an independent investigation by a retired judge into the communal riots in February this year. They alleged th...

Chiefs' Mahomes becomes part owner of MLB's Royals

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals, the MLB team announced on Tuesday. We are very proud and excited to have Patrick as our partner in the ownership group of this franchise, prin...

EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration to undertake DACA review in new bid to end program

U.S. President Donald Trumps administration plans to allow so-called Dreamer immigrants to renew deportation protections for a year while it reviews a Supreme Court ruling, a senior administration official said on Tuesday. The administratio...

Eastman Kodak to get $765 mln U.S. loan to make drug ingredients

Eastman Kodak Co will get a 765 million loan from the U.S. government to produce pharmaceutical ingredients in the country, helping reduce dependency on other countries by strengthening domestic supply chains.The companys shares were tradin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020