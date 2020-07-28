259 people test COVID-19 positive in U’khand; tally rises to 6,587

The COVID-19 tally in Uttarakhand increased to 6,587 on Tuesday with 259 people testing positive for the disease, while the death toll rose to 70 with four more fatalities, according to a health department bulletin. In Rishikesh, an 80-year-old man, diagnosed with COVID-19, died at the AIIMS there, it said. According to the death summary received from the hospital, the cause of death was said to be refractory septic shock, COVID-19 pneumonia and ARDS, the bulletin said

A 57-year-old COVID-19 patient died at the Sushila Tiwari Govt Hospital, Haldwani, due to severe acute respiratory illness, respiratory distress, bilateral pneumonitis, severe metabolic acidosis, dyselectrolytemia, hyperkalemia and hyperglycemia

Two more deaths of COVID-19 patients were reported from the same hospital and both were 50 years old. Meanwhile, 259 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in the state on Tuesday. U S Nagar district reported the highest number of 108 cases, Nainital (45), Haridwar (42), Dehradun (33), Tehri (13), Almora (10), Champawat (5), Chamoli (2) and Bageshwar (1), the bulletin said. This takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 6,587 out of which 3,720 have recovered, 38 have migrated out of the state and 70 have died, it said, adding there are 2,759 active cases in the state at present.