Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal's touristy Madeira island makes masks compulsory in public

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 28-07-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 22:42 IST
Portugal's touristy Madeira island makes masks compulsory in public
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Wearing masks in public at all times will be compulsory on the popular Portuguese island of Madeira from Aug. 1, the local government announced on Tuesday, making it the first region in the country to adopt such measures against COVID-19.

The Madeira island, popular with tourists for its wine and green landscape, has managed to keep its tally of coronavirus cases low since the pandemic started. So far it has only reported 105 infections, with no new cases since Saturday.

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Tropical storm warning issued for Puerto Rico, Caribbean

Forecasters on Tuesday issued a tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico and other parts of the Caribbean, saying a disturbance in the Atlantic is likely to soon strengthen into a tropical storm that might eventually reach the U.S. mainland. ...

2 nabbed in ex-Nissan boss' escape say they won't flee US

A U.S. magistrate judge improperly denied release to a father and son wanted by Japan on charges that they helped sneak former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of that country, their attorneys said Tuesday. Lawyers for Michael and...

Licence for stocking and sale of hand sanitiser no longer required: Govt

The Union Health Ministry has done away with the requirement of a licence for stocking and sale of hand sanitiser to make it more widely available for the public amid the COVID-19 pandemicAccording to an official notification, the ministry ...

Reports: Marlins' season 'paused' after more positives

The 2020 season is reportedly on hold for the Miami Marlins. The team is expecting MLB to pause the season for the Marlins for most or all of this week. MLB Network reported the Philadelphia Phillies could also be kept on the sideline for s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020