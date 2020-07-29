Australia's Victoria reports nine coronavirus deaths, daily cases dip
Australia's second most populous state of Victoria said on Wednesday the total daily coronavirus cases fell below 300 for the first time in more than a week. Victoria reported 295 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, compared with 384 a day earlier.Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 29-07-2020 07:46 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 07:46 IST
Australia's second most populous state of Victoria said on Wednesday the total daily coronavirus cases fell below 300 for the first time in more than a week. The state reported nine deaths from the coronavirus over the last 24 hours with seven casualties linked to aged care facilities, Premier Daniel Andrews said in a media conference in Melbourne.
The southeast state saw a flare-up in infections over the last several weeks and authorities have sent an emergency medical team to aged care homes, which are at the centre of the outbreak. Victoria reported 295 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, compared with 384 a day earlier.
