Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnam brace for another wave of COVID-19 outbreak

The health ministry has yet to confirm a new Hanoi case. Vietnam will repatriate 120 construction workers infected with COVID-19 from Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday, according to state media.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 10:27 IST
Vietnam brace for another wave of COVID-19 outbreak
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Vietnam, virus-free for months, was bracing for another wave of COVID-19 infections on Wednesday after local media reported a case in the capital, Hanoi, linked to a recent outbreak in the central city of Danang. Hanoi should prepare medical equipment and materials for another "fight against COVID-19", the Southeast Asian country's government said in a statement, which made no mention of the case reported in media.

Thanks to a centralised quarantine programme and an aggressive contact-tracing system, Vietnam had managed to keep its coronavirus tally to just 446 cases, despite sharing a long and porous border with China. Vietnam, with over 95 million people, is the most populous country in the world to have recorded no deaths from the virus.

That record is now under threat following an outbreak last weekend in Danang, where tens of thousands of local tourists had been taking advantage of heavily discounted travel deals designed to support the country's virus-hit tourism industry. The government on Tuesday suspended all flights to and from Danang for 15 days. At least 30 cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected in or around the city.

About 18,000 tourists who had been in Danang have returned to the southern business hub Ho Chi Minh City, authorities said on Tuesday. The Hanoi authorities had earlier said they were expecting 15,000 to 20,000 to return for Danang.

A staff member at a Hanoi pizza restaurant who recently returned from Danang had tested positive for the coronavirus, state media reported on Wednesday, adding that authorities had closed the restaurant for disinfection. The health ministry has yet to confirm a new Hanoi case.

Vietnam will repatriate 120 construction workers infected with COVID-19 from Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday, according to state media. The stricken workers will be treated at a hospital outside Hanoi.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Indore: COVID-19 patients complain of loss of smell, taste

An increasing number of patients coming to a key COVID-19 facility in Madhya Pradeshs Indore are complaining of losing their sense of smell and taste, a doctor has said. A government official also said that around 50 per cent of COVID-19 pa...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan extends gratitude to fans after recovering from COVID-19

Two days after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19, the actor on Wednesday extended gratitude towards her fans for their prayers, concern, wishes and love. T...

Taro Pharma to acquire Canada’s Aquinox Pharmaceutical for USD 8.2 million

Drug major Sun Pharma on Wednesday said a subsidiary of its American arm Taro Pharmaceutical will acquire Canadas Aquinox Pharmaceutical for USD 8.2 million approx Rs 61.35 crore in cash. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals is a corporation organised a...

Parliamentary Standing Committee for MEA to discuss issue of international marriage rights

The Parliamentary standing committee for the Ministry of External Affairs MEA has called a meeting on Wednesday over the issue of international marriage rights. The two earlier meetings had been postponed due to quorum not being fulfilled, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020