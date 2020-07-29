Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnam says every city, province now at risk of virus infection

Vietnam, virus-free for months, was bracing for another wave of COVID-19 infections on Wednesday after state media reported new cases in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and the Central Highlands linked to a recent outbreak in the central city of Danang.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 29-07-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 11:42 IST
Vietnam says every city, province now at risk of virus infection
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Vietnam, virus-free for months, was bracing for another wave of COVID-19 infections on Wednesday after state media reported new cases in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and the Central Highlands linked to a recent outbreak in the central city of Danang. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the current wave of infections was different to the second wave Vietnam fought in March and every province and city in the Southeast Asian country was at risk, state broadcaster Vietnam Television (VTV) reported.

Thanks to a centralised quarantine programme and an aggressive contact-tracing system, Vietnam had managed to keep its coronavirus tally to just 446 cases, despite sharing a border with China. With over 95 million people, Vietnam is the most populous country in the world to have recorded no deaths from the virus, and until now no locally transmitted infections had been reported for months.

That record is now under threat following an outbreak last weekend in Danang, where tens of thousands of domestic tourists were vacationing thanks to discounted travel deals. The government on Tuesday suspended all flights to and from Danang for 15 days. At least 30 cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected in or around the city.

About 18,000 tourists who had been in Danang have returned to the southern business hub Ho Chi Minh City, authorities said on Tuesday. Hanoi authorities had earlier said they were expecting 15,000 to 20,000 to return from Danang.

Prime Minister Phuc said tourist hubs throughout the country had to step up vigilance, and that Danang must go under "strict lockdown", VTV said. In Hanoi, a worker at a pizza restaurant who had recently returned from Danang had tested positive for the coronavirus and authorities had closed the business for disinfection, state media reported.

The health ministry has yet to confirm any of the new cases. Vietnam will repatriate 120 construction workers infected with COVID-19 from Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday, according to state media. The workers will be treated at a hospital outside Hanoi.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 in Raj Bhavan: TN Guv isolates himself for a week

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit isolated himself for a week based on doctors advise, as three more people in the Raj Bhavan here have tested positive for COVID-19. However, the Governor is fit and healthy, the Raj Bhavan communique s...

Heavy rainfall likely at a few places in Kerala today: IMD

The India Meteorological Department IMD on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Kerala. The IMD has issued Orange Alert very heavy rain for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki dis...

Most citizens still wary of travel in trains, visiting multiplexes: Local Circles

As the government considers reopening of gymnasiums, movie theatres, international air travel and metro or local trains when COVID-19 Unlock 2.0 ends on July 31, most citizens interviewed in a recent survey remain cautious. Only 6 per cent ...

Heathrow tells UK: do passenger testing or lose 'quarantine roulette'

Heathrow Airport, Europes busiest airport, called on Britain to urgently introduce a passenger testing regime, warning that without one it would lose a game of global quarantine roulette coronavirus stalled aviation.The worst public health ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020