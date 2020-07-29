Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain secures 60 mln doses of Sanofi/GSK COVID-19 vaccine

It is Sanofi and GSK's first deal to supply their experimental COVID-19 vaccine to a country, and British ministers have stressed the importance of securing supplies of a range of candidates early. "The fact remains that there are no guarantees," said business minister Alok Sharma.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-07-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 12:25 IST
Britain secures 60 mln doses of Sanofi/GSK COVID-19 vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain has signed a deal for up to 60 million doses of a possible COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline, it said on Wednesday, its fourth such arrangement as the race to tame the pandemic heats up. No vaccine has yet been approved for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus that has killed more than 659,000 people and unleashed economic havoc worldwide.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Sanofi and GSK confirmed in a statement that regulatory approval for their vaccine could be achieved by the first half of 2021 if clinical data was positive. It is Sanofi and GSK's first deal to supply their experimental COVID-19 vaccine to a country, and British ministers have stressed the importance of securing supplies of a range of candidates early.

"The fact remains that there are no guarantees," said business minister Alok Sharma. "It is important that we secure early access to a diverse range of promising vaccine candidates ... to increase our chances of finding one that works."

With more than 20 vaccines in human trials, the movie will stir concerns that rich countries, including the United States and European Union members, are scooping doses in advance, potentially to the detriment of poorer nations. Last week, Britain struck deals for 30 million doses of an experimental BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, and a deal in principle for 60 million doses of Valneva's potential shot.

That followed a previously announced pact with AstraZeneca for 100 million doses of its potential vaccine, being developed in partnership with Oxford University. The Sanofi/GSK vaccine combines Sanofi's S-protein COVID-19 antigen and GSK's pandemic adjuvant technology, and the first clinical trials are expected in September.

Adjuvants are efficacy boosters that play a vital role in many traditional vaccines. Sanofi and GSK's vaccine uses a different approach than either Oxford/AstraZeneca or Pfizer/Biotech vaccines. Sanofi and GSK said talks with the European Union, Italy, and France to supply their vaccine were ongoing.

The two firms hope to clinch a deal soon to provide 300 million doses to the EU, though two sources told Reuters that negotiations had stalled. Britain decided against joining the EU's vaccine purchase scheme in order to strike its own deals.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

France must not drop guard against COVID-19, minister says

Frances health minister urged the country on Wednesday not to drop its guard against COVID-19, saying it faced a long battle and that observing social distancing rules was vital to avoiding a new national lockdown.France reported 14 new dea...

Lindiwe Sisulu and Cape Town Mayor committed to assist destitute people

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, and Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato have committed to assist people living in backyards and destitute people.The commitment was made during a meeting on Tuesday to consolidate a pl...

Indian steel consumption to decline due to COVID-19 disruption: Report

Steel consumption is expected to decline at least 10 per cent for rated Indian steel-makers in the 12 months to March 2021, due to the adverse effect of coronavirus pandemic on the economy, says a report. According to Moodys Investors Servi...

Chinese stocks gain most in more than a week on bargain-buying, tech board soars

Chinas benchmark index posted the biggest gain in more than a week on Wednesday as investors bought up shares after recent slumps, while the tech-focused STAR board soared on new listings. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020