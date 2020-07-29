Left Menu
Development News Edition

INSIGHT-U.S. small businesses face mass closures without more pandemic aid

Worried consumers are also choosing to stay home and spend less, data from JP Morgan credit-card purchases show. That's making business owners take a hard look at shutting down for good, said Ari Takata-Vasquez, who leads the Oakland Indy Alliance, a group of about 500 small firms in Northern California, including Colt's.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 16:32 IST
INSIGHT-U.S. small businesses face mass closures without more pandemic aid
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

After surviving two strokes at age 27, Olivia Colt threw herself into starting a catering business, a lifelong dream. Ten years and another stroke later, she had built Salt & Honey Catering Plus Events into a thriving operation in downtown Oakland.

Now with the coronavirus pandemic forcing cancellations of her customers' weddings and events, she has slashed her staff from 25 to six and tried to drum up new business by selling groceries online. She secured a $100,000 forgivable loan under the U.S. Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and another $150,000 loan under a federal program usually used for natural disasters. She expected the money to get her through just a few months of hardship. But the hardships are dragging on.

"I've applied for all the grants and loans, I have maxed out my credit card, used my company's reserves, spent my savings," she said. Colt now fears she may have to shutter her business permanently. Many small businesses nationwide are reaching similar breaking points in an economy with the highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression. Small firms have survived the pandemic so far with a mix of government aid, forbearance on debt and rent and creativity in selling to an increasingly homebound and financially distressed populace.

As the first wave of U.S. aid runs short - and landlords and lenders lose patience - lawmakers are in tense negotiations over a new round of stimulus, which could include more money for small business. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Most firms have already run out of the money they secured from the $600 billion Paycheck Protection Program, according to a survey released this week from the National Federation of Independent Business, a leading trade group for small U.S. firms. The federation also found in early July that 23% of respondents expected to be out of business within six months unless economic conditions change..

Bill Phelan - who tracks small business borrowing for credit reporting firm Equifax Inc. - says defaults are up sharply to about 2.7% of small business debt. By next year, his models are predicting a rise to 5% or 6%. (For a graphic on business default trends, click https://tmsnrt.rs/2CVqyzZ ) Defaults peaked at 6.35% in 2009, during the Great Recession, Phelan's data shows. Then, U.S. government stimulus totaled less than $1 trillion - compared with $3 trillion so far since the pandemic hit.

"The forbearance and the PPP have helped out a ton, but they can't go on forever," he said. Without a vaccine to fight new waves of infection, Phelan expects double-digit rates of default in hard-hit sectors including hospitality, food service, and retail.

Business owners like Colt are hard-pressed to stay open without piling up more debt - with no guarantees of success. "Is it worth taking on more debt, if your business can't survive?" she asked.

SURVIVAL STRUGGLE Colt, whose mother and grandmother immigrated from the Dominican Republic, moved her kitchen in May to a cheaper space in industrial West Oakland. Her previous landlord initially had been understanding but soon started demanding payments she could no longer afford.

The new business she's cobbled together isn't enough. Sales are a third of her pre-pandemic projections. So now she's talking to accountants and lawyers about how to shut down her business - while praying it never comes to that. Similar dramas are playing out nationwide, especially in states where surges of infection are forcing local officials to tighten restrictions on businesses. Worried consumers are also choosing to stay home and spend less, data from JP Morgan credit-card purchases show.

That's making business owners take a hard look at shutting down for good, said Ari Takata-Vasquez, who leads the Oakland Indy Alliance, a group of about 500 small firms in Northern California, including Colt's. "Three weeks ago I noticed a shift in energy," Takata-Vasquez said. "A lot more people seem to have closure on the table."

Some 44% of members surveyed recently have only enough money to operate for three months or less, Takata-Vasquez says. To help forestall a rash of failures, the Oakland organization this week launched a campaign to raise $4 million from donors to finance grants to local firms, with priority given to businesses owned by immigrants and people of color. Business owners who brave the economic conditions still face the ever-present threat of a health-related shutdown. Colt closed her catering operation for two weeks in May, when a worker called in with a fever, to allow her staff to get tested and wait for results. The tests did not find coronavirus.

Farley's East cafe, which used to sell lunches and lattes to Oakland's downtown office workers, has now burned through its PPP funds and gets by through a contract with a nonprofit organization that buys meals from restaurants and distributes them to those in need. Co-owner Chris Hillyard says the cafe's long-term viability depends on office buildings reopening - an outcome looking unlikely anytime soon as California leads U.S. states in COVID-19 infections and area schools won't reopen until the surge subsides. "We're hanging on," Hillyard says.

WHAT NEXT? Thousands of miles away in Florida, toy importer Basic Fun Inc says sales are rising sharply as big retailers including Walmart Inc and Target Corp return to more normal operation. But chief executive Jay Foreman doesn't have the $10 million he needs to buy the merchandise to meet that demand.

In Bentonville, Arkansas, Holly Thomas has lost money since February on her printing and shipping company, a family business started by her father three decades ago. She's been paying her five employees, including herself, thanks in large part to a PPP loan of about $55,000. She's trying not to dip into the additional $150,000 she's borrowed from the federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. Revenue for this year through July 24 is down 35% compared from last year. She gave up some storage space to reduce her rent costs by a third, but her health insurance expenses increased by 8% in April. At the current pace, she expects to be out of funds by October or November.

And then what? She worked previously in the film and music industries, and worries it could be hard to find a job in any industry with millions of people unemployed. "A lot of people are facing that same question - what do I do next?" she said. "I know I'm going to be competing with so many people for just a handful of available jobs."

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

SpiceJet's net loss in Q4 FY20 totals Rs 807 crore

Low-cost airline SpiceJet on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 807 crore in the fourth quarter of FY20, including a non-cash loss of Rs 473 crore due to forex loss on restatement of lease liability due to Ind-AS 116. In the same quarter o...

COVID-19 fatality rate declining progressively, total recoveries 9.88 lakh: Health ministry

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 is fast approaching the 10-lakh mark, while the case fatality rate has been falling progressively due to coordinated implementation of the test track treat strategy by the Centre, states and Unio...

EU set to drop Algeria from safe country travel list

The European Union is set to exclude Algeria from its safe list of countries from which the bloc allows non-essential travel after a meeting of EU ambassadors on Wednesday. The list of countries will fall to 11, assuming the provisional dec...

CDSL Ventures gets UIDAI nod to undertake e-KYC Aadhaar authentication

CDSL Ventures on Wednesday said it has received approval from UIDAI to carry out e-KYC authentication using Aadhaar number. The clearance has been obtained to act as a local Authentication User Agency AUA or e-KYC User Agency KUA, CDSL Vent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020