COVID-19 fatality rate declining progressively, total recoveries 9.88 lakh: Health ministry

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 is fast approaching the 10-lakh mark, while the case fatality rate has been falling progressively due to coordinated implementation of the 'test track treat' strategy by the Centre, states and Union Territories, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 16:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 is fast approaching the 10-lakh mark, while the case fatality rate has been falling progressively due to coordinated implementation of the 'test track treat' strategy by the Centre, states and Union Territories, the health ministry said on Wednesday. India's COVID-19 case fatality rate (CFR) is lower than what it is globally. On Wednesday, the CFR stood at 2.23 per cent, the lowest since April 1, the health ministry said in a statement.

"Not only has the CFR been kept low, but successful implementation of effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardised clinical management protocols based on a holistic standard of care approach have in tandem resulted in a consistent trend of more than 30,000 recoveries per day for the sixth consecutive day," it said. With 35,286 patients discharged in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the total number of recoveries has jumped to 9,88,029. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients too has increased to 64.51 per cent.

The ministry said, "With such consistent increase in recoveries, the gap between the number of recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases currently stands at 4,78,582." The number of active cases stood at 5,09,447 and they are under medical supervision. India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 15,31,669 with 48,513 fresh cases recorded in a day, while the country's death toll due to the disease rose to 34,193 with 768 fatalities being reported in the same period, the health ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

