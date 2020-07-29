Left Menu
Development News Edition

London expects only half of bankers back at their desks this year

In June, Black Lives Matter protesters in Bristol toppled a statue of Edward Colston, a slave trader who was one of the city's leading benefactors. McGuinness said it was too early to say if any statues would be removed from the City of London.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 19:04 IST
London expects only half of bankers back at their desks this year

London's normally buzzing financial districts will still be a pale shadow by the end of the year, as banks plan for no more than half their staff, who have mostly worked from home throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, to come to the office. The leader of the City of London, Catherine McGuinness, said on Wednesday that banks were saying their office capacity was likely to be 40-50% at best, because of the need to space desks out and limit public transport use for coronavirus hygiene.

Many staff will feel able to return in September to both the City and its offshoot at Canary Wharf, despite possible anxiety about using public transport, because schools should reopen then. But the reduced numbers will inevitably mean that some of those districts' cafes, barbers and other shops, by then deprived of government support payments, shut for good.

"We will see a 'new normal' gradually develop even after we have dealt with the virus," McGuinness told Reuters, "but we are confident there is a place for the office for gathering people." The City must also handle the end of Britain's post-Brexit transition arrangements with the European Union in December.

Access to the UK financial sector's biggest customer, now unfettered, will depend in future on Brussels deeming UK rules to be "equivalent", a process still dragging on. McGuinness said she was disappointed that the talks had been so slow and become politicised.

She urged the government to let EU financial firms access the UK, to help keep global financial trade flowing through London, without waiting to see what Brussels does: "I urge our politicians to be pragmatic ... we have got to maintain our competitive edge for the future."

LEGACY OF SLAVERY McGuinness also promised that the City would tackle racism and reflect "the fullness of history", after a task force set up in June because of the Black Lives Matter movement reports back in the autumn.

The trading of slaves from Britain's colonies in West Africa to the Americas brought vast wealth to Britain and the City in the 17th and 18th centuries. It was only in 2015 that the state finally paid off the huge debt, worth 40% of the then-national budget, taken out to compensate owners after slavery was abolished in 1835.

The Lloyd's of London insurance market has apologised for covering many slave ships, and the Bank of England has apologised for the "inexcusable" connections to the trade of some of its former governors and directors. In June, Black Lives Matter protesters in Bristol toppled a statue of Edward Colston, a slave trader who was one of the city's leading benefactors.

McGuinness said it was too early to say if any statues would be removed from the City of London. One that has been mentioned is a huge monument to William Beckford, twice Lord Mayor of London in the 1760s, who was the largest slave owner of his time and became rich thanks to the slaves who worked his plantations in Jamaica.

The stone statue and monument stand in the Guildhall, the ornate seat of the City of London Corporation, where McGuinness formally chairs the policy and resources committee.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab National Bank wins UK court battle over unpaid dues

Punjab National Bank International Limited PNBIL has logged a big win in a UK High Court in its pursuit of around USD 22 million in unpaid loans, setting a precedent for other enforcement cases brought by Indian banks against promoters or g...

1 killed, 16 injured as minibus falls into gorge in Manipur

A man was killed and 16 others injured as their minibus fell into a 100-feet-deep gorge in Manipurs Senapati district, police said. The incident happened around 7 am on National Highway 2 near Karong when the minibus was heading towards Dim...

Traders for continuous lockdown in West Bengal to stifle COVID-19 spread

A section of traders have urged the West Bengal government to clamp a continuous lockdown for 10-12 days to contain the spread of COVID-19. Many traders have also decided to shut shop for extended periods amid reports of rising coronavirus ...

Freedom fighter, theatre personality Kashinath Sahoo dies

Noted freedom fighter, Gandhian and theatre personality of Odisha, Kashinath Sahoo, died at his residence in Pipili following a brief illness, family sources said. Sahoo fell ill and died after a few hours at his residence in Puri district ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020