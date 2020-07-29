Hanoi to shut bars and ban big gatherings after COVID-19 outbreak in Danang
Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, has ordered bars and pubs to shut and banned large gatherings from midnight on Wednesday because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the city of Danang, the head of the city's administration said.
Hanoi on Wednesday has registered its first case of COVID-19 linked to the Danang outbreak.
"We have to act now and act fast. All large gatherings will be banned until further notice," Nguyen Duc Chung, Hanoi's chairman, said in a statement on the city's website. "Over 21,000 people returned to Hanoi from Danang will be closely monitored and will undergo rapid testing," he said.