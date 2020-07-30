Badminton-China Open among four events cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Left Menu
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

This year's China Open, scheduled to run from Sept. 15-20 in Changzhou, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said. The BWF also said in a statement the Taiwan Open (Sept. 1-6), Korea Open (Sept. 8-13) and Japan Open (Sept. 22-27) had also been canceled.

The China Open was one of three BWF Super-1000 category events scheduled during the year. The All England Open was held in Birmingham in March but the Indonesia Open, which had been scheduled for June 16-21 in Jakarta, was canceled. "We are deeply disappointed to have to cancel tournaments, but feel that the well-being of everyone involved is most important at this time," BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund said.

"We share the disappointment of many around the world who were looking forward to the return of badminton and appreciate all of the continued support from our fans and partners as we continue to navigate the remainder of the 2020 season." The BWF had canceled the China Masters and Dutch Open earlier this month. The season-ending World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, China, is still on the calendar and will conclude on Dec. 20.

