UK worried about 2nd wave in Europe, won't hesitate to act on quarantine

UK worried about 2nd wave in Europe, won't hesitate to act on quarantineReuters | London | Updated: 30-07-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 11:42 IST
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday he was worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and that the government would not hesitate to act to bring back quarantine measures if necessary to keep Britain safe.
"I am worried about a second wave. I think you can see a second wave starting to roll across Europe, and we've got to do everything we can to prevent it from reaching these shores, and to tackle it," Hancock said during an interview on Sky News.
