Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIIA to provide free testing, treatment to patients at COVID-19 health centre

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) here has started providing free testing and treatment to patients in its COVID-19 Health Centre, the AYUSH ministry said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 13:51 IST
AIIA to provide free testing, treatment to patients at COVID-19 health centre

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) here has started providing free testing and treatment to patients in its COVID-19 Health Centre, the AYUSH ministry said on Thursday. AYUSH Minister Sripad Yesso Naik had visited the centre on July 28 to review the arrangements for treatment of COVID-19 patients.  During the visit, the minister announced that CHC will provide free testing and treatment facilities to all the patients, the AYUSH ministry said in a statement He also inaugurated the Intensive Care Unit of CHC which has been equipped with ventilator facility and all other standard provisions of ICU.

AIIA has also been designated as COVID-19 testing centre (RT-PCR and Rapid antigen testing) by the Government of Delhi. A COVID Call Centre has been established at AIIA for handling public queries related to coronavirus telephonically. The Institute has an important role in preventive and curative health care and research areas under the aegis of Ministry of AYUSH.

The minister also had praised prophylactic program 'AYURAKSHA' going on for 80,000 Delhi Police personnel under the directions of the Ministry of AYUSH. "Delhi Police being the frontline warriors of COVID -19 are being given AYURAKSHA kit for boosting the immunity and increasing quality of life against COVID 19. The AYURAKSHA kit contains Sanshamani Vati (prepared from Giloy), AYUSH kadha and Anu Taila for nasal application.  "Till date 1,58,454 Ayuraksha kits has been distributed in two phases with overall compliance of more than 90 per cent," the ministry said.  Feedback of the Delhi police personnel is being analysed with the help of the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI). Positive feedback is being reported from the personnel with decreased anxiety levels, feeling of general well-being and reduction in minor symptoms like cold and cough.PTI PLB DV DV

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

India, Mauritius partnership to soar even higher in coming years: PM Modi

Asserting that Mauritius is the heart of Indias development partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the ties between New Delhi and Port Louis are destined to soar even higher in the coming years. Speaking at the inau...

Gymnastics-Australia human rights body to probe abuse complaints

Australias human rights watchdog will conduct a review of the countrys gymnastics program following complaints of physical and mental abuse from a slew of former athletes, the sports national governing body said on Thursday. The mistreatmen...

Veterans’ Support Amendment Bill No 2 to become law

The Veterans Support Amendment Bill No 2 passed its third reading today and will become law, announced Minister for Veterans Ron Mark. This amends the Veterans Support Act 2014 in response to recommendations from the 2018 review of the oper...

Cricket-PCB expects England to 'do the right thing' in 2022

Pakistans decision to tour England despite the risks of travelling during the COVID-19 pandemic was not part of a reciprocal agreement but the Pakistan Cricket Board PCB expects its English counterpart to do the right thing in 2022. Pakista...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020