Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong reports 149 new coronavirus cases, a daily record

Hong Kong reported 149 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a daily record, including 145 that were locally transmitted, with authorities warning the global financial hub faces a critical period as it tries to contain the outbreak.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 30-07-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 15:02 IST
Hong Kong reports 149 new coronavirus cases, a daily record
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong reported 149 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a daily record, including 145 that were locally transmitted, with authorities warning the global financial hub faces a critical period as it tries to contain the outbreak. Spikes in infections in Asia have dispelled any notion the region may be over the worst, with Australia and India also reporting record daily cases, Vietnam preparing to test thousands and North Korea urging vigilance.

Hong Kong had reported 118 new cases on Wednesday. Since late January, more than 3,000 people have been infected in the city, 24 of whom have died. The rise in infections in the Asian financial hub comes ahead of an easing of a ban on eating at restaurants.

The ban, which took effect on Wednesday, will be relaxed after only two days, starting Friday. Restaurants will be allowed to open during breakfast and lunch provided they operate at 50% capacity and ensure only two people sit at a table. The government partly reversed the ban after many workers were forced to have their meals outside on pavements under sweltering heat and rain.

Restaurants will only be able to provide take away during dinner time to curb the spread of COVID-19, authorities said. Other regulations including restricting gatherings to two people and the mandating of face masks in all outdoor public areas would remain in place until at least next week.

Work from home for civil servants has also been extended until Aug. 9, a week later than originally scheduled, authorities said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

US coronavirus death toll surpasses 150,000

The US has recorded over 150,000 Covid-19 deaths, another grim milestone that comes amidst warning from a top Indian-American physician that the country has failed to arrest the spread of the deadly pandemic. Americas coronavirus death toll...

Anushka, Virat come out in support of people affected by floods in Assam, Bihar

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday announced that they have pledged their support to the people of flood ravaged Assam and Bihar. In a statement, Anushka and Virat said they are supporting three organis...

Israel's "Bibi generation" starts to turn on Netanyahu over economy and COVID-19

For two months, many Israeli television viewers watched nightly as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued warnings and updates about the novel coronavirus and imposed lockdowns.When infections fell, he went on television on May 26 to boas...

INSIGHT-Anti-Amazon campaigners in France team up to say “non” to firm’s expansion

At his veterinary practice near the French city of Lyon one morning in June, Gilles Renevier prepared to perform a castration on a poodle. When not attending to animals, he turns to his other role attempting to neuter the expansion ambition...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020